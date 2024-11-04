Tamera Mowry And Others Light Up NYC’s Hudson Yards For Hallmark’s First-Ever ‘Jingle Stop Tour’

The holiday season kicked off early this year in the heart of New York City as the Hallmark Channel transformed Hudson Yards into a winter wonderland for a stop on its first-ever Hallmark Jingle Stop Tour. In celebration of Countdown to Christmas‘ 15th anniversary, Hallmark is taking the holiday spirit on the road, inviting fans to experience the enchantment of their iconic holiday movies firsthand. With beloved Hallmark stars in tow, the tour stop at Hudson Yards set the perfect tone to welcome the festive season.



Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas has been a staple of holiday television for over a decade, bringing warmth, romance, and cheer to millions of homes. The films feature charming small towns, love stories that unfold against snowy backdrops, and heartfelt holiday traditions —all themes that remind us of the magic of the season. To mark this special anniversary, Hallmark decided to bring its holiday magic out of the screen and into major cities like D.C., Philadelphia, and New York, with plans for an even more comprehensive tour.

As Hudson Yard’s plaza transformed with holiday decor, it was hard not to feel transported to a world straight from a Hallmark movie. Attendees were greeted with complimentary hot chocolate, candy canes, and tree-shaped cookie cutters, allowing everyone to take a piece of the festive spirit home. The highlight of the setup was a cozy fireplace scene designed for perfect photo opportunities, along with bright red Santa hats distributed to fans as they waited in excitement for the arrival of their favorite Hallmark stars.

One by one, the stars of Hallmark’s holiday lineup arrived, welcomed by an eruption of cheers from the crowd. Fan favorites like Tamera Mowry-Housley, Andrew Walker, Jonathan Bennett, Nikki DeLoach, and Tyler Hynes joined the celebration, arriving in decorated buses that only added to the Christmas spirit. They waved, posed for photos, and even chatted with fans who had waited eagerly to see them in person.

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared with BLACK ENTERPISE about her excitement for the Christmas season, saying it’s a time she cherishes for the connection it brings to family, community, and tradition.

This 15th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas promises to deliver even more magic, with Hallmark’s holiday programming already in full swing. This season’s lineup will feature a fresh slate of original movies, holiday classics, and beloved characters, promising new stories that celebrate love, family, and the season’s joy. Fans can look forward to new releases each weekend with Hallmark’s signature blend of romance, tradition, and festive cheer.

To learn more about the Hallmark Christmas lineup, visit www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas or check your local listings.

