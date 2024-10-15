NYC Fire Department Captain And Rapper, Ka, Dies At 52

According to a post on his Instagram account, recording artist and New York City Fire Department Captain Ka, whose real name is Kaseem Ryan, died unexpectedly on Oct. 12. He was 52.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52. Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service – to his city, to his community, and his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001, during the attacks on the World Trade Center.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.”

No cause of death was revealed.

According to Variety, the rapper just released an album, The Thief Next to Jesus, in August.

Although he worked at NYFD and was a first responder during the 9/11 terrorist attack, he also released 11 albums independently. He started his independent music career in the 1990s as a member of the group Natural Elements. Then, before becoming a solo artist, he was part of a duo named Nightbreed with Kev. He released his first solo project in 2008, Iron Works.

Ka is survived by his mother, sister, and his wife, Mimi Valdé, a longtime respected journalist and producer. She was the editor-in-chief at VIBE years ago and is a producer on Pharrell Wiliams’ recently released LEGO autobiography film, Piece By Piece. She acknowledged her husband in a recent social media post.

“My king, my hero, my best friend. You will always be my everything because love like ours lasts forever. Rest my beautiful husband, see you on the other side. ✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️”

