Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Hampton University Gives Candace Owens’ Blexit The Boot For Not Meeting Event Requirements The university responded to claims that they kicked BLEXIT off campus over "politics."







Hampton University booted BLEXIT off its campus as the HBCU says the Black conservative organization did not meet the requirements to host an event.

Initially, the Black conservative movement founded by Candace Owens planned to hold an unauthorized event at the Virginia HBCU during its homecoming festivities. Also supported by the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, Blexit planned to speak with students across multiple HBCU homecomings this school year.

According to The Grio, Hampton campus police escorted members of BLEXIT off campus, saying that it never received permission to set up shop. While BLEXIT attempted to label the removal an act against diversity of thought, the school issued a statement denying that accusation. Instead, they called the matter a move for public safety.

“Hampton University is aware of an incident involving representatives of an organization known as BLEXIT who attempted to access campus during Homecoming weekend without proper authorization. While the organization has suggested that their filming activity “shut down,” that narrative is inaccurate. This was not a matter of suppression; it was a matter of safety, procedure, and fairness,” the University said.

They explained that, as a private institution, Hampton has a process of vendor applications and approvals for media activity before any outside group can film on campus. The HBCU asserted that BLEXIT neither met all these requirements nor submitted proper fees to come to campus, yet decided to show up anyway.

The HBCU further claimed that the BLEXIT team knew of their “procedural failure” with the risk of being escorted off the property if they tried to set up filming anyway.

“This procedural failure meant they were not approved to participate, consistent with University policy and communicated in advance to all applicants. Of the 36 applications submitted, 18 were approved; BLEXIT was among those that did not meet the stated requirements.”

However, BLEXIT member Craig Long suggested another narrative as to what happened. Hampton was initially on the docket for the “Educate to Liberate” tour, which had other homecoming slots cancelled, like FAMU’s. At other HBCUs where the organization did appear, they typically conducted filmed interviews with students. They prompted controversial questions such as the morality of teaching young children about sexuality, typically exaggerating situations to receive answers that best fit their narrative.

While Hampton claims the organization did not follow proper protocol, Long considered it a means to stop their appearance.

“But instead of celebrating that spirit of open discussion, the university shut it down — claiming we “didn’t go through the proper channels.” Let’s be honest: this wasn’t about paperwork. It was about politics,” claimed Long.

Long then asserted that their ” Christian values, conservative principles, and independent thought” led to their silencing.

However, Hampton also challenged that assessment. The University assured that it welcomes differing perspectives to campus, so long as they do their part to ensure the safety of guests and students at homecoming.

“Hampton University welcomes organizations and speakers representing a variety of perspectives, provided they follow the established protocols. BLEXIT failed to meet those standards.”

RELATED CONTENT: The 2025 BE Smart HBCU Hackathon: More Students, More Impact