Linebacker KeShaun Moore Is First HBCU Athlete To Sign With WWE

Hampton University Senior Linebacker KeShaun Moore is the first HBCU athlete to sign a name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to a WWE release, Moore is one of 15 college athletes in the WWE’s NIL program called Next In Line, which provides a college-to-career pipeline in the WWE. In an interview with Hampton Athletics, Moore praised NIL deals which provide a head start for college athletes who may not have a career in professional sports.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for people to set themselves up after college,” Moore said. “I personally didn’t know I would get any type of NIL deals like this, but I have seen how they help out athletes, and I think it’s great for all student-athletes at this level.”

This year’s Next In Line class includes athletes from seven NCAA conferences and seven sports, including the program’s first athletes from cheerleading and dance. Athletes in the program represent Ole Miss, Arizona State University, University of Tennessee, Auburn University, Michigan State University, and others.

“These are the opportunities that elevate our student-athlete experiences, education, network, and net worth,” Hampton Head Football Coach Robert Prunty. “Keshaun is an extraordinary young man on and off the field. I’m excited for him because he is continuously leading by example and raising the standards of excellence for Hampton football. He is the only HBCU student-athlete in this program, which speaks volumes about the doors he has opened for himself and wants to open for others to excel around him.”

Moore, who graduated from Hampton in May with a B.A. in liberal studies, has received honors on and off the gridiron. He was named to the Dean’s List and Honors Society. The linebacker also earned Big South All-Conference for the 2021 good season.

The WWE’s NIL program serves to recruit and develop future wrestling superstars. The Next In Line program has signed a total of 31 full-time college athletes, 25 of which are active college students.