Hampton University Enrollment Soars Past National Average

Hampton University is celebrating significant growth.

The Virginia HBCU has seen a 46 percent jump in undergraduate students since 2022, according to the university. The surge pushes total enrollment to more than 4,600 students, its biggest in more than a decade.

University President Darrell K. Williams called the growth “intentional.”

“Our responsibility extends beyond our campus,” said President Darrell K. Williams in a news release. “Workforce development allows us to serve the broader community with the same intentionality we give our students. When we strengthen the region’s talent pipeline, we strengthen the future of Hampton Roads.”

Hampton also boasts a retention rate of around 93% from fall to spring.

Many HBCUs are facing declining enrollment due to reduced federal student grant programs and rising tuition costs.

“Colleges and universities already collectively experienced a 15% decline in enrollment between 2010 and 2021, the most recent year for which figures are available, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). That includes a drop-off of more than 350,000 during the first year of the pandemic alone, and it means there are already 2.7 million fewer students than there were at the start of the last decade.”

However, Hampton has seemingly adopted a winning strategy.

“We must position every student to feel they belong from day one,” Williams, an Hampton alumnus, said in the release.

In the press release, the HBCU cites programs for first-generation students, data-driven outreach, and expanded financial support as key elements of their renewed recruitment model. Students arriving this year represent more than 40 states and multiple countries, according to university data.

Along with student outreach, Hampton is investing in campus infrastructure, including—

More than 20 renovated residence halls and classrooms, including simulation labs and upgraded study spaces.

New academic programs in artificial intelligence, engineering, environmental science, and aviation management.

Dining transformations, including the reopening of The Grill, the beloved student gathering spot; the addition of the Milk & Honey restaurant franchise; the introduction of robotic food delivery.

The university’s board-approved “Elevating Hampton Excellence” plan lays out a 5-year roadmap for infrastructure, research growth, and community impact, hoping to maintain and increase retention rates.

