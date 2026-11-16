Anifa Mvuemba Women by Janee Bolden Hanifa Is Back: Anifa Mvuemba On Motherhood, The Pressure To Keep Going And The Decision To Pause Ahead of Hanifa’s Nov. 18 collection launch, the founder opens up about questioning her future in fashion and making changes for herself and her business.







Hanifa is back, and Anifa Mvuemba is doing things differently.

The founder and creative director announced the brand’s return Wednesday, Nov. 11, following an eight-month production pause. Arriving Nov. 18, the new collection, World of Hanifa, features animal print, vibrant colors, textured knits, and the distinctive tailoring the brand is known for. A cheetah-print trench, fringe details, and asymmetrical silhouettes offer plenty for both longtime and new customers to get excited about.

The announcement arrived alongside interviews with Vogue Business and The Cut. But before Mvuemba could plan Hanifa’s next chapter, she had to decide whether she wanted one.

After giving birth to her second child, the designer returned from maternity leave to manage a business crisis. Manufacturing delays following the brand’s annual Hanifa Friday sale had left customers waiting for orders and frustrated with communication. As her team worked to resolve those problems, Mvuemba was also navigating postpartum life and the demands of caring for a newborn.

Stepping away gave her time to rest, be with her family, and examine the business she had spent years building. It also meant confronting the expectations she placed on herself as a mother and founder.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Mvuemba about the pressure Black women often feel to keep going, how she found her way back to Hanifa, and what she needed to change before returning.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: What was happening in your life and business when you realized you needed to pause?

Anifa Mvuemba: I was on maternity leave. I had to jump back into work. So I was dealing with a lot of stuff on the personal side too, just considering I had just had a child.

Ultimately, the best decision was to just make that decision to pause, because I just did not have the mental clarity at the time to really move forward.

Since the pause, I’ve been able to rest. That was like the first thing, priority, and just being present for my family, my baby, and all of the things. And then, once I felt like I was in a better place, I was able to jump back in.

What did stepping away teach you about yourself as a founder and leader?

I find it very difficult to work when I don’t like what’s happening. I considered quitting.

A lot of different thoughts came up because I was thinking, if this is what it’s gonna be after all the years, time, and sacrifices I made, then I’m cool with stepping away.

My relationship with Christ is solid. It will work itself out. What’s for me will always be for me.

At the time, I was just like, I really need to step away, because I really need even to understand if I really even still want to do this.

But ultimately, Hanifa is like a part of my DNA, so I really can’t run away from it. Sometimes, even when I’m having a creative block, stepping away is what I have to do. And it’s either taking a walk, watching a movie, eating some food, or taking a nap. So it’s necessary not just in a situation like this, but just in general. Stepping away is important. Or just resting.

How did becoming a mother change the way you thought about your time, ambition, and what the business required of you?

When you become a mom, you just don’t have time.

You got to make decisions quickly, you got to move, and so many things happen unexpectedly. But I am just the type of person who likes to get things done. I love to work. I love to do all of the things. So I thought I was going to be able to do that after I had my second child.

It was a rude awakening. When you have children, you can just forget about your sleep-in days, because those are gone. But the nighttime routine really humbled me with my son. Over the night shift is what we call it at my house.

Also, understanding that I don’t have to be superwoman all the time, and doing everything. The mess is fine. If she spilled the water on the ground, it’s cool. Just kind of being, existing, really, in my world. That is something that I’ve learned during this time that I really appreciate, that motherhood has taught me.

Black women are often praised for being strong and resilient. When does the expectation to keep going become unhealthy?

I can speak for myself personally. I think there’s just like this inner thing that I just have to just be on all the time. I have to be the best at this. Do the best nighttime routine for my babies. It’s just always like this thing that we’re constantly just telling ourselves that we don’t really have to.

First, just acknowledge that part, that sometimes it is like a personal thing aside from what the world actually puts on us.

And then just like saying, no, I don’t do that today. I don’t feel like doing it today. I think just knowing that and acknowledging that power that we do have to just say no is also important, because we don’t have to say yes to everything. We don’t have to agree to everything.

Somebody else, clean that inbox. I ain’t doing it today. It’s just not today.

What did you need to address before you felt ready to move forward?

I think I really needed to be honest with where I felt I was as a founder, and just how I operate. Because I am like the core of everything, this universe of Hanifa.

Just really understanding where I was mentally, spiritually, all of those things. Because in order for me to be the best version of myself, even for my family and as a leader for my business, I had to make sure that that was taken care of. Like starting therapy, things like that, so that I have the mental clarity so that I can make the best decisions coming into it.

And then, of course, just analyzing the business. Being honest about that too. Because scaling isn’t easy, especially for founders like us.

The silver lining was really that this was an opportunity to reposition the brand. That’s when things started to get really exciting, because we were just like, we could do all the things that we always wanted to do now that we have the time.

What changes did you make to the business during the pause?

Even during the crazy noise and everything, we were still trying to resolve things in real time as it was happening.

But being out of all of that and having just the time to really restructure, hire external teams like customer service. We hired a new logistics team. We hired a 3PL company. We also started exploring new manufacturers.

Just everything as a whole; our website and how we communicate with our customers. How are we educating them about the products they’re purchasing?

It’s been really nice to not feel like we have to produce a collection tomorrow. We have these crazy calendars, these crazy timelines. It was just nice to just like, oh, I could do this next month. Cool.

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What have you learned about letting go and allowing your team to carry more?

Just being more clear, and also having boundaries, too, because I do like to work. So I like to jump in and do a lot of different things.

But also giving the team room to grow, being honest about what we were doing internally that we don’t really need to do anymore.

When you start with a bootstrap business, you’re like, well, we can save costs here by just doing this. But then you realize when you have to scale, you kind of do need to find people that can do it better than you.

When I used to sew everything by myself, I started hiring different people. And then I got manufacturing. But now it’s like a different beast, a different level.

We used to do fulfillment in-house. Now we have a logistics team. Now we have a 3PL. Just really being honest about that and just making the changes that we need to actually move forward.

What would you tell another Black woman founder who knows she needs to slow down but is afraid of what that might mean?

I would encourage her to be honest about where she is and what she needs, and somehow build that support around her.

Privately, I got a lot of messages from women who were going through what I went through or have experienced it. Since the pause, I’ve had a couple of people reach out to me because they were experiencing their own version of that.

With my situation, or our situation, I understood that there really isn’t a safe space for women founders like us to even just speak freely.

We need a safe space where we can exist and lean on each other and support each other when things go crazy. Someone may have something that you need, or someone may be an expert at something. But just really understanding that we’re stronger as a unit.

I think community is really the biggest thing, and one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned.

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