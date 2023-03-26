Hans Dorsinville Appointed Senior Vice President, Global Creative, BALMAIN BEAUTY

BALMAIN announced the appointment of Hans Dorsinville to Senior Vice President (SVP), Global Creative, BALMAIN BEAUTY, effective January 2023. Hans will be based in New York and report directly to Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of BALMAIN.

In his position, Hans will work closely with the BALMAIN and BALMAIN BEAUTY teams, including Estée Lauder Companies’ (NYSE: EL) executives Guillaume Jesel, President, Global Brands, TOM FORD BEAUTY, BALMAIN BEAUTY and Luxury Business Development, and Nathalie Berger Duquene, Senior Vice President (SVP), Global General Manager, BALMAIN BEAUTY. As SVP, Global Creative, Hans will be responsible for overseeing the full creative spectrum for BALMAIN BEAUTY including image, concepts, strategy, and alignment of brand voice with the fashion house. He will work with the team to ensure a cohesive experience across all touchpoints of the consumer journey.

Guillaume said, “Hans is an exceptionally talented and innovative creative leader and I am delighted that he is joining the team to bring Olivier Rousteing’s groundbreaking vision for BALMAIN BEAUTY to life.”

Hans brings more than 25 years of creative experience to BALMAIN BEAUTY, having served in leadership roles across leading fashion, branding and advertising agencies, and while in-house at Donna Karan. Most recently, Hans held the role of Chief Creative Officer at Gotham where he led the strategic creative work across several large-scale fashion and beauty brands. Prior to Gotham, Hans was Chief Creative Officer at Select World, following more than ten years at Laird + Partners, where he was a founding partner. As Executive Vice President (EVP), Senior Group Creative Director at Laird + Partners, he led brand concepting, art direction for digital, print packaging design, merchandising and fashion shows for clients across luxury fragrance, high jewelry, and fashion.

Hans’s rise in fashion and beauty creative leadership began when he joined Donna Karan’s in-house creative agency in the early 1990s as Junior Designer. Assuming roles of increasing responsibility, Hans stepped into the position of EVP, developing campaigns for the Collection and the DKNY bridge line. At Donna Karan he worked across all fashion and licensees, including fragrance and skincare. Hans is a graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York and Paris.

Hans is known for championing diversity, inclusion and empowerment across his work and in the fashion and beauty industries. In 2018, Hans founded the Creative Coalition for Diversity in an effort to expand opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive group of creatives of color.

“We are thrilled that Hans will be taking on this creative leadership role, partnering with Olivier on the creative of BALMAIN BEAUTY. Hans’s deep and tenured experience in fashion and beauty and his reputation for producing bold and innovative creative make him ideally suited to take on this role. His unique strengths will reinforce the infinite possibilities of this exciting new luxury beauty brand,” Nathalie said.

In September 2022, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and BALMAIN announced a license agreement to collaboratively develop, produce, and distribute an innovative line of beauty products that will speak to luxury consumers around the world: BALMAIN BEAUTY. The collaboration is expected to launch in fall 2024, with the goal to transform the luxury and couture beauty world through exceptional design, singular craftsmanship, and an unyielding commitment to innovation.

This news first appeared on businesswire.com.