Happy Kwanzaa! Great Buys To Help Your Family Embrace The 7 Principles

Since 1966 Kwanzaa has been an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1, based on traditions from various parts of Africa.

Black Panther Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts, California riots as a specifically African-American holiday. Karenga said his goal was to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”

Today, thousands of families embrace Kwanzaa and its seven principles Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), Imani (Faith). Amazon has plenty of cool items to help your family embrace or continue to celebrate this holiday steeped in Black pride!

Celebrate Kwanzaa continues the spectacular Holidays Around the World series by focusing on this African-American holiday, which falls during the festive, gift-giving season and is celebrated by families, communities, and schools throughout America. With succinct, lively text and beautiful photographs, the book celebrates African-American culture and helps us to understand and appreciate this special holiday.

