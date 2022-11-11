Happy Veterans Day! Here Are Five Ways To Honor A Veteran On Veterans Day

On Nov. 11, 1918 at 11:00 a.m. in Compiégne, France, the Allied powers and Germany signed a ceasefire agreement, thereby ending World War I in the 11th month of the year. The following year, Nov. 11 was proclaimed Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson, and we have celebrated our service members every year since. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

One way to honor a veteran today is to write a letter to a veteran. A simple postcard or letter to a veteran you know recognizing their service can go a long way. If you don’t know a veteran personally, you can still write a letter to a deployed soldier. The military-focused nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels is a wonderful organization that writes letters to troops who are deployed, veterans and veterans’ caregivers.

Another great way to honor a veteran is to simply hang an American flag outside your home to let veterans passing by know that you are honoring them (don’t let the flag touch the ground).

A third way to celebrate veterans is to make a donation to Wreaths Across America. WAA is a nonprofit organization that lays wreaths on graves to remember fallen veterans. The organization lays wreaths on graves at the Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,500 locations worldwide. There are also many wounded veteran organizations that would love a donation, such as the Wounded Warriors Project. The Black Veterans Project is also a wonderful organization that educates the public about the history of Black veterans and seeks to advance racial equity to ensure the welfare of all Black veterans.

Another great way to honor a veteran is to visit a VA hospital. Many VA hospitals host special events on Veterans Day, and volunteering at one of these events can help a veteran even if you don’t personally interact with a vet.

A fifth way to honor a vet is to simply talk to a veteran, listen and thank them for their service. Happy Veterans Day!