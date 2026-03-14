Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Quincy Jones’ Estate Sells Music Catalog, Including Share Of Michael Jackson Hits The acquisition includes Jones' iconic production work on Michael Jackson’s 'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller,' and 'Bad' albums.







The estate of legendary producer Quincy Jones has finalized a landmark deal to sell a selection of his extensive music publishing and master recording catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners.

The acquisition includes Jones’ iconic production work on Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” and “Bad” albums. The sale promises to be an investment that is sure to pay off for HarbourView as “Thriller” remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. The sale encompasses Jones’ share of the royalties and rights associated with these masterworks. Additionally, the firm will gain rights to a select portion of Jones’s personal catalog of compositions and arrangements spanning seven decades, Variety reported.

“Quincy Jones was not just a once-in-a-generation talent; he was a once-in-a-century architect of culture,” said Sherrese Clarke, CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. “Our partnership with the Estate is rooted in deep respect for Quincy’s creative vision and a long-term commitment to safeguarding his work, his likeness, and his influence for generations to come.”

The sale comes as the market for high-profile music catalogs continues to fluctuate. While many legacy artists sold their rights during the 2020-2022 peak. The Jones estate’s sale indicates that premier “blue chip” catalogs still command significant interest from investors.

Quincy Jones Estate Sells Rights to HarbourView https://t.co/qOIOwGBvjC — Thomas Payne (@TPayneCommon) March 13, 2026

Jones, who died in November 2024 at the age of 91, was a 28-time Grammy Award winner. He often spoke of his collaborative process with Jackson as a unique alignment of creativity.

“Michael was a perfectionist, and we pushed each other to find sounds that didn’t exist yet,” Jones said in a 2017 interview regarding his production history. “We weren’t just making records; we were making history. You have to have the soul and the science in the room at the same time.”

The estate, managed by his children, indicated that the decision to sell was made to partner with a firm capable of managing the complex global licensing required for a catalog of this magnitude and cultural significance.

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