Hard Lessons: Blogger Tasha K Apologizes To Cardi B Again After Losing $4M Appeal

Blogger Tasha K is truly paying for her words.

After a ruling in favor of rapper Cardi B, Billboard reported a judge upheld the $4 million defamation verdict against Taska K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, after she made claims that Cardi dabbled in prostitution, contracted STDs, and used drugs. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected an appeal after the blogger claimed the verdict was a result of a “very lopsided presentation of evidence to the jury.”

The court said Kebe failed to properly make that argument to the trial judge, meaning she gave up her right to do so before an appeals court. “Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court wrote. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

After her loss, Kebe took to Instagram to apologize to the Grammy-winning rapper. Using the caption, “Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!,” the YouTuber talked about learning her lesson. “Today, we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again,” she wrote. “To Cardi & her team, I apologize sincerely. We Live & Learn…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha K🥂 (@unwinewithtashak)

She seems to have a sense of humor regarding her $4M debt. Tagging several fast food giants, Kebe used the hashtag #TashaKGetAJOB, and posted photoshopped images of herself in a McDonald’s uniform, telling fans she would update them on how she decides to get her money up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha K🥂 (@unwinewithtashak)

The feud started in 2019, after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, sued Tasha over what the rapper’s lawyers called a “malicious campaign” on social media and YouTube, trying to hurt Cardi’s reputation. Following a trial in January, jurors held Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi was awarded over $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees.