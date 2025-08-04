Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Harlem Transforms A Block Party Into A Tennis Court For Community Day To Get Active The event will blend Harlem's community tradition with tennis play.







Harlem will transform one of its blocks into a tennis court for a community day ahead of the U.S. Open.

On Aug. 16, residents of Harlem will head to West 120th Street for the neighborhood’s open-air tennis club. Deemed “Tennis in Harlem: On the Block,” the event will cater to local residents and tennis enthusiasts alike.

Brought to life by the new U.S. Open Series by All-Love Racquet Club, the family-friendly day of play will feature live DJs, street food, and free clinics to promote community health. In partnership with the Marcus Meets Malcolm and Dreamers Youth foundations, the event aims to infuse Harlem’s cultural tradition with the sport.

“We’re flipping the script on what tennis can look like. This is about building culture, making the game accessible and showing that joy and athleticism belong on every block—starting in Harlem,” said Erika Bond, founder of All‑Love Racquet Club, according to Timeout.

Amid the games, Tennis in Harlem will provide coaching sessions and extra courts to fill up the block. Additional sponsors, including Wilson, On, and USTA Eastern, plan to host activations in the inaugural event. However, some activities that don’t require a racket, such as yoga and mindfulness zones, will ensure everyone can have a good time.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up. Fans can also enjoy the festivities from the sidelines with music flowing freely through the streets.

With the U.S. Open just weeks away, this series will introduce even more eyes to professional tennis before the world’s contending champions head to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. All Love Racquet Club will continue the fun before the U.S. Open starts Aug. 24. Following its Harlem event, it will host a “Love to Dream Youth Clinic” on Aug. 21. A final clinic for adults will take place two days later on the Upper East Side.

RSVPs for Tennis in Harlem are required for entry and are available now.

RELATED CONTENT: Community Will ‘Celebrate Our Magic’ At 51st Annual Harlem Week