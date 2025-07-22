Community Will ‘Celebrate Our Magic’ At 51st Annual Harlem Week

Started in 1974 by Percy Sutton and Ossie Davis, Harlem Week has expanded to more than two weeks.

The year’s “week” features celebrations for some legendary individuals, including Harry Belafonte, Hazel Dukes, Roberta Flack, Quincy Jones, and Malcolm X. There will also be a renaming of a street for Belafonte.

Live performances will take place Friday, August 15, to Sunday, August 17, featuring previews of the Harlem Music Festival. People will be able to see local musicians celebrating the themes “Joints Are Jumpin’,” “Uptown Saturday Nite,” and “Groovin’ on a Sunday Afternoon.”

The NYC Jobs & Careers Fair will also return on Wednesday, August 13, at The City College of New York, featuring workshops and more than 40 employers throughout various industries.

“CCNY is proud to support and participate in Harlem Week,” said Vincent Boudreau, president of City College of New York. “The job fair that we host represents a key opportunity for Harlem residents and visitors to make professional connections and for employers who come to the fair to appreciate the tremendous talent living in our community. Harlem Week celebrates that talent in all its various aspects, and it’s a joy for us to be part of the celebration.”

People visiting during the festivities can expect to see activities for children, a senior citizens’ day (August 1), a health fair, a summit, and a film festival.

For a complete list of events and information, visit the Harlem Week website.

