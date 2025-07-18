Lawmakers Propose Crackdown On Harmful Beauty Ingredients Marketed To Black Women

Federal lawmakers introduced four bills aimed at banning or regulating harmful chemicals in hair and beauty products marketed primarily to Black women.

The proposals, called The Safe Beauty Bill Package, would potentially remove carcinogenic ingredients from cosmetic, personal care, and hair products, which could protect Black women and salon workers who are at a high risk of exposure to these ingredients.

Supporters of the bill point out that scientific evidence links harmful ingredients to serious health problems like breast cancer, reproductive issues, early puberty, and learning disabilities. A recent study published in Consumer Reports found carcinogens in 10 types of synthetic braiding hair.

Janet Nudelman, Director of Program and Policy at Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, said that the bill will empower the FDA to regulate harmful chemicals, thereby protecting vulnerable populations from potential health concerns.

“These bills recognize that everyone deserves protection from unsafe cosmetic exposures regardless of where they live, shop, or work,” Nudelman said in a July 17 press release.

Included in the package is the Cosmetic Safety Protections for Communities of Color & Salon Workers Act, which addresses disproportionate exposure to toxic chemicals in cosmetic products marketed to salon workers and women of color, especially Black women. The Cosmetic Supply Chain Transparency Act and the Cosmetic Hazardous Ingredient Right To Know Act will require suppliers to provide full ingredient disclosure and safety information for consumers and product manufacturers. The Toxic-Free Beauty Act aims to ban two classes of chemicals and 18 hazardous substances found in hair products. Lead, mercury, formaldehyde, asbestos, phthalates, and parabens — ingredients linked to cancer, brain damage, and reproductive issues — are common in haircare products marketed to Black women.

“This isn’t a coincidence – this is exploitation. Black women, girls, and salon workers should be able to show up every day as our beautiful, authentic selves, without fear for our health and safety,” said State Representative Ayanna Pressley, who co-authored the bill, in a statement.

Last year, the Food and Drug Administration announced plans to decide by April 2024 whether to ban formaldehyde and similar chemicals in hair straightening products sold in the U.S. However, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January halting all new federal regulations, the proposal has stalled.

