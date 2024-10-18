News by Kandiss Edwards Vice President Kamala Harris Tells Hecklers To Take Shenanigans To ‘Smaller Rally’ Vice President Harris is not here for hecklers. She kindly told them where to go.







Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the middle of a campaign speech to assure hecklers they were at the “wrong rally.”

The Harris campaign’s La Crosse, Wisconsin, rally was seemingly going off without a hitch. As Harris began to speak on former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees overturning Roe. v. Wade, she was interrupted by hecklers. Unfazed by the interruption, Harris took a moment to address the foolishness.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

“Oh you guys are at the wrong rally” – Harris responds to hecklers. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1ZOiZ6wYit — Jason – 1st Streamer Brigade – NafoRadio (@naforadio) October 17, 2024

The reference to a “smaller” rally was a direct shot at her opponent for the presidency, Trump. The Apprentice host is known to often comment on the crowd size and grandeur of his political rallies.

In an address from Mar-A-Lago Trump’s Florida golf course, he expressed disappointment in the media for not acknowledging the size of his rallies.

“I had in Michigan recently 25,000 people. We just couldn’t get them in. We had so many nobody ever mentioned that. When she gets 1,500 people, and I saw it yesterday on ABC, which they said the crowd was so big. I have 10-times, 20-times, 30-times the crowd size.”

A feeble Trump holds a press conference to lie and yell about his noticeably smaller rally crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/yPb1GzH12J — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

Trump references crowd size so often that his opponents are now using it as a way to poke fun at him.

Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz remarked on the large turnout at an Arizona campaign rally on Aug. 10. While praising the turnout, he backhandedly asked the crowd if anyone cared about the number of attendees present.

“It’s not as if anybody cares about crowd sizes or anything,” @Tim_Walz quips about Trump and this crowd in Arizona, estimated to be at more than 15,000. pic.twitter.com/jJi902yn8H — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2024

Former President Barack Obama also joined in on the bit at the Democratic National Convention in August.

This comment by Barack Obama about Donald Trump’s obsession with “crowd sizes” was a really low blow – and it was funny as hell too! pic.twitter.com/JNjCYf4DXH — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) August 21, 2024

The 2024 presidential election is less than 30 days away.

