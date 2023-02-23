Harris-Stowe State and Xavier University Bring STEM Programs to Their Campuses

Harris-Stowe State and Xavier University are looking to encourage underrepresented students to study STEM.

Dr. Harvey R. Fields, former dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Washington University, will lead Harris-Stowe State college of STEM.

“The Office of STEM Initiatives (The OSI) at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) is committed to developing and implementing initiatives that broaden participation of underrepresented minority (URM) students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM),” the college web page reads. “In addition, The OSI supports faculty development to enhance pedagogy and cultivates partnerships with other academic institutions, as well as, public and private organizations to advance STEM at HSSU.”

The statement added: “As societal STEM issues present challenges to the St. Louis region and beyond, The OSI understands its role to contribute to the public good. Through a four prong strategy approach, The OSI collaborates closely with faculty, students, staff and administration to: advance undergraduate research; innovate programs and activities; support teaching and learning; and generate opportunities for institutional advancement at HSSU.”

Harris-Stowe State University was recently featured in Yahoo News for it's rising College of STEM!

Also, Xavier University is partnering with Ochsner Health, which is a non-profit health system in Louisiana. Students who enroll into Xavier University’s STEM college will have access to facilities, personnel, and administrative processes at both institutions, a university news release reported.

“Ochsner has a long and rich history of excellence in medical education, and we are honored to continue our work with Xavier to improve the health of our state and region,” Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health, said in a statement.

“The Xavier medical students will get outstanding clinical training in our integrated health care system, and this significant expansion of our partnership with Xavier demonstrates our commitment to training the next generation of health care providers to solve the critical shortage of physicians in the United States and meet the needs of the diverse communities we serve.”

Dr. Anne McCall, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost of Xavier University of Louisiana, said, “With their historic agreement to establish a College of Medicine at one of the nation’s top HBCUs, Xavier and Ochsner have heeded the call to shape the health of the state, the country, and the world for generations to come.”