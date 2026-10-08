(Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images) Health and Wellness by Sidnee Michelle Hatherleigh Behavioral Health Launches Free Mental Health Training The initiative launched in recognition of Mental Illness Awareness Week and ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.







Hatherleigh Behavioral Health has launched a fully funded mental health awareness training program designed to help everyday people recognize emotional distress and respond when someone may be experiencing a crisis, according to a recent press release.

The initiative launched in recognition of Mental Illness Awareness Week and ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. The online, self-paced training is available through First Steps New York and is open to community members, families, educators, employers, and organizational leaders.

Designed for people without a clinical background or professional mental health training, the course takes less than an hour to complete. Participants learn how to identify behavioral, emotional, and physical warning signs that may indicate someone is struggling and how to initiate supportive conversations without judgment.

The program also covers crisis response and suicide awareness, including how to recognize signs that someone may be in immediate danger and take steps to connect them with professional resources.

“Mental health awareness belongs to everyone, yet financial barriers or complex clinical jargon often keep people from learning how to help,” a spokesperson for Hatherleigh Behavioral Health said.

“By opening up these fully funded training scholarships through First Steps New York during Mental Health Awareness Week, our goal is to empower ordinary people to make an extraordinary difference—turning everyday spaces into environments where mental wellness is supported, protected, and prioritized.”

Additional training modules address health and wellness, common misconceptions surrounding psychological well-being, and communication strategies for conversations with people experiencing emotional distress. Participants also learn about local and national support systems that can connect people with professional care.

The program is intended to give people outside the mental health profession practical tools they can use when a family member, friend, colleague, or community member shows signs of distress.

Participants who complete the curriculum receive a certificate of completion, which they can add to resumes, share with employers, or display on professional profiles such as LinkedIn.

The fully funded scholarships are available immediately. Those interested in participating can access the training and claim a free seat through FirstStepsNY.com.

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