(Photo: Monstera Production/Pexels) Video by Kenneth Meeks Dr. Philippe Douyon Wants Men To Take Charge Of Their Mental Health And Career Neurologist Dr. Philippe Douyon helps you protect your mental health at work so you perform under pressure.







African American men are under constant pressure to perform, especially in high-profile corporate environments. Dr. Philippe Douyon, neurologist and founder of the Inle BrainFit Institute, spoke on a panel at last year’s XCEL Summit for Men to help protect young African American professionals’ mental health. And BLACK ENTERPRISE believes Douyon’s message is of importance because protecting mental health is a critical necessity for achieving success in corporate America. As we approach the 10thanniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE wants to revisit proactive strategies and lifestyle choices you can use to build emotional resilience and protect your mental health. In the process, you’ll take charge of your career and unleash the genius inside you. Take a look.

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