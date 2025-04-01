Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU All-Star Games Score New Streaming Home With Peacock Ahead Of Weekend Experience The All-Star games will include the top 24 men's and women's players from HBCUs nationwide.







Viewers of the HBCU All-Star games can watch the matches on a popular new streaming service. Peacock has picked up the games so more onlookers can cheer for their favorite players at home.

Peacock and NBC Sports NOW will live stream the basketball games, which take place April 6 at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The All-Star Games aim to amplify the talent of these HBCU athletes as they try to reach the next level of their sport. The fourth annual men’s contest will tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, with the first-ever women’s game taking place shortly after.

According to HBCU Gameday, the games will include the top 24 men’s and women’s players from HBCUs nationwide. Each team will have an HBCU coach, with names that represent a legend from this cohort of schools.

The men’s players will be divided into Team Al Attles and Team Bob Love. The women will play as Team Yolanda Laney and Team Patricia Hoskins.

The All-Star games have also shined a greater light on HBCU basketball programs. By focusing more attention on the athleticism and talent of these players, the games hope to create a pipeline for professional sports careers.

Featured players will hail from HBCU conferences such as the SWAC, MEAC, and more. They include Alabama State’s T.J. Madlock, the current SWAC Tournament champion who recently earned a spot in the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Carlos Rogers, the HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year, will also take part in the event. Norfolk State’s Christian Ings, who led his team to a MEAC Tournament win and March Madness first-round appearance, will also take part in the event.

The women’s games will showcase stars from these same tournaments. Players also include Allen University’s Taliah Wesley, the Jackie Givens HBCU All-Stars Division II Women’s National Player of the Year.

The All-Star game will also have an entire weekend of activities leading up to the matches. On April 4, a Community Awards Ceremony will take place, with a College Admissions and Scholarship Fair also commencing the day after. The schedule also includes a Community Fun Day and Experience Mixer that coincides with a Social Justice Panel.

Whether in person or online, the HBCU All-Star games continue elevating this accessible experience to support its diverse athletes. The website has more information on streaming opportunities and tickets.

