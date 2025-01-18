News by Kandiss Edwards Report: Tennessee State Band Director On Leave After Financial Audit Raises Concerns It's the latest in a list of problems for the HBCU.







Reginald McDonald, band director at Tennessee State University, has been placed on administrative leave and is reportedly under investigation for unexplained expenditures following an internal audit of the university’s finances, The Tennessean reports.

“This decision concerns outstanding travel requisitions and advances and related lack of compliance with TSU policies and procedures,” TSU interim President Dwayne Tucker said in a press release. “Dr. McDonald will be on administrative leave with full pay while we continue this investigation.”

Tennessee State University removes band director, launches investigation https://t.co/thO6hbKFn3 — Tennessean (@Tennessean) January 16, 2025

Tucker did not provide a timeline for the investigation. As the audit continues, the Grammy-winning “Aristocrat of Bands” is left in limbo. University programs have faced financial challenges in recent years, and this year, the band, which typically performs alongside the football team, has seen its traveling reduced.

McDonald’s departure coincides with the release of Tennessee State University’s football schedule. The university’s famed Southern Heritage Classic has been removed from the list of events for 2025, according to WREG-TV Memphis.

The even is said to be on “pause,” according to Kevin Kane, president of Memphis Tourism.

When TSU’s “The Urban Hymnal,” featuring Sir the Baptist, won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, Sir the Baptist spoke about the financial difficulties facing HBCUs in his acceptance speech.

“To be honest with you guys, HBCUs are so grossly underfunded that I had to put my last dime to get us across the line,” Baptist continued, thanking Tennessee State University staff, faculty, students, and alumni for their efforts. “Our pockets are empty, but our hands aren’t!”

In June 2024, TSU President Glenda Glover resigned. Tennessee lawmakers then dismantled the university’s leadership after years of financial mismanagement and budget deficits.

