News by Daniel Johnson Mississippi Valley State's Band Faces Backlash Over Trump Inauguration Invite While Seeking Donations For Trip







Mississippi Valley State, an HBCU located in Ita Bena, Mississippi, best known as the alma mater of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, has reportedly accepted an invitation to perform at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in January 2025.

And the school in trying to raise the funds to travel. According to WLBT, the “Mean Green Marching Machine” will need to raise $350,000 in order to cover its expenses for the trip.

Although, normally, a band’s selection to perform at the inauguration of a president is an honor, but the decision of the band to accept to perform for Trump has been met with criticism on social media.

🎺 The MVSU "Mean Green Marching Machine" has been invited to Washington, D.C., for the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade! 🇺🇸

💚 Help us raise $350K to make this historic moment a reality.

👉 Donate: https://t.co/TO1caDyeDo

Read more: https://t.co/wbXLWHqiI0 pic.twitter.com/9kbzBePn9g — Mississippi Valley State University (@MVSUDEVILS) December 26, 2024

The ppl you tagged are the same ppl that want to close the HBCU's in Mississippi https://t.co/mErUPIT5Xi pic.twitter.com/l4Lia1pSyN — James Colzie's Glasses (@_The20Fitted_) December 27, 2024

ASK the Governor of Mississippi or any of the Republicans in the state legislature if they can help get yall there. https://t.co/3EG9l9Zbj4 — Dawn (@_dawnmontgomery) December 27, 2024

Talk about shameful, I hope for your own good that y’all don’t raise the money. I don’t know what y’all are even thinking, that man is a blatant racist. https://t.co/S4dE92vx7t — Chloe’s Auntie (@hunniieBUNCHes) December 28, 2024

The band’s GoFundMe reads, “The Mean Green Marching Machine Band of Mississippi Valley State University is seeking funds to travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Inaugural Parade. The band is seeking funds to acquire instruments, uniforms, provide scholarships, and get other essential resources for its continued development.”

According to a press release from Mississippi Valley State University, the band became the first HBCU band to perform at the Tournament of Roses Parade in 1965, performed there again in 1968, and also performed at the inauguration of President Richard Nixon the following year.

According to Mississippi Valley State’s president Dr. Jerryl Briggs, the invitation is a moment of pride for the entire state of Mississippi.

“This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi,” Briggs said. “It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community.” This participation allows students to engage in the peaceful transition of power and gain global exposure while celebrating the university’s 75th anniversary.”

