Three student filmmakers received a combined $8,500 in awards at the fourth annual HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival, which brought entertainment professionals and aspiring creatives to Howard University Nov. 5–7.

The Washington, D.C., event paired its student film competition with programming focused on the creative work, business decisions, and professional relationships behind entertainment careers.

According to the festival organizer, the 2026 Film Challenge drew more than 450 submissions.

Jada Davis of Florida A&M University won the $5,000 grand prize for “Rooted in Resilience: Black Farmer Perspectives on Land, Loss, and Legacy,” a documentary examining Black landownership, generational loss, and cultural heritage.

Howard University’s Mya Delgado received the $2,500 second-place prize for “Flowers,” a short about a mother preparing her daughter for life after her death. Christian Sutton of Coppin State University earned the $1,000 third-place award for “My Alter Ego,” which explores identity, trust, and self-discovery.

The competition was one component of a broader career-development effort led by festival founder and Howard alumna Sheila Eldridge.

“Talent is only part of the equation. Students need access, mentorship, and opportunities to turn their potential into careers,” Eldridge said in a statement.

STARZ joined as the festival’s inaugural presenting sponsor. Other partners included ANDSCAPE, aspireTV, Black Girl Vitamins, and TV One.

Under the theme “How to Be the Next,” the festival offered students opportunities to hear directly from professionals working across film, television, and music.

Grammy-winning producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joined Tony Award winner Myles Frost for a conversation about the music business. Actress and filmmaker Nicki Micheaux examined opportunities in the vertical drama market during programming presented by TV One.

Kylee Evans and Bentley Kyle Evans Jr. of aspireTV’s “New State of Mind” also joined the discussion ong Black comedy and the evolving streaming landscape.

“P-Valley” actors Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton shared insights into their craft and television experiences, while Kennedi Reece and DaSan Frazier of Netflix’s “A Different World” participated in the festival’s programming.

Students also gained experience outside the audience. Twelve Howard University students contributed to festival programming and production while shadowing entertainment professionals.

At the Fuel Your Future Career & Wellness Lounge, supported by STARZ, Black Girl Vitamins, and aspireTV, participants accessed professional headshots, recorded video elevator pitches, and connected with career resources and wellness programming.

The festival’s Salute THEM Awards Luncheon highlighted established talent through its I Aspire 25 recognition. Producer Alexis Powell, whose work includes “The Spirit Tunnel” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” received a “Visionary” award. Broadcast journalist and Delaware State University alumna Jamila Mustafa was recognized as a “Changemaker.”

The combination of financial awards, professional introductions and production experience reflected the festival’s stated goal of developing a career pipeline rooted in HBCU culture.

For the student competition winners, that effort included funding for work already created. For the students helping produce the event, it included a closer look at the roles and relationships that make an entertainment production possible.

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