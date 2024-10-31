Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Is Back For Its 2nd Year First LOOK Film Festival will bring together HBCU Alumni, celebrity guests and students.







The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is coming back for the second year in a row. The festival will take place at Howard University’s Blackburn Center Nov. 8-10.

The festival’s aim is to highlight HBCU alumni who have risen in the ranks of Hollywood.

First LOOK Film Festival is dedicated to “creating a pipeline for HBCU students to Hollywood in support of ‘A Celebration of Black Cinema x Activism.’ Attendees will have access to immersive career development opportunities with legendary award-winning experts in the film, broadcast, and entertainment industry.”

The two-day event features candid conversations from executives, producers, and on-air talent, including David E. Talbert, Director; Naturi Naughton-Lewis, actress and producer; Faith Jenkins, producer and Award-winning host; as well as Loni Love, actress and comedian.

The THEM Awards “My HBCU Joy” Luncheon be the culmination of the festival. The luncheon will honor HBCU alumni actress and producer Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Stacy Milner (HBCU Los Angeles), and TeeJ Mercer (Move-In Day Mafia), who are all making a difference with their work to serve student initiatives. The winners of the First LOOK film challenge will be announced at the luncheon.

This year’s First LOOK film challenge received over 200 applicants and was whittled down to seven finalists who will premier their pieces for a distinguished audience. Three winners will be chosen. They will receive a monetary reward and internship opportunities.

2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge Finalists:

BEST FEATURE FILM: “Breaking the Stigma: ADHD in African

Americans” – David L. Brown, Texas Southern University

BEST SHORT FILM: “The Last Summer” – Leah Simone Scott,

Howard University

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “I Will Only Be What Your Eyes Can See” – Victoria Hay, Texas Southern University

BEST MOBILE FILM: “The Family Link” –Tramar Pettaway, Elizabeth City State University

BEST FAMILY & FAITH FILM: “…Young, Black and Gifted” – Promise Robinson, Hampton University

BEST ANIMATION FILM: “Chad’s Night Out” – Kimarley Henry, Morehouse College

BEST WELLNESS FILM: “Champions of Wellness: A Legacy In Motion” – Danielle Hillie, North Carolina Central University

The festival is open to students and the public, and tickets can be purchased at the HBCU FirstLOOK Film Festival’s official website.

