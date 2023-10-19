It’s A Morehouse Homecoming! The HBCU Power Awards To Honor Andrew Young, Pinky Cole, And More

BLACK ENTERPRISE received an impressive list of powerhouse honorees joining civil rights icon Andrew Young and Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole at the highly anticipated HBCU Power Awards. On Oct. 27, the HBCU Power Awards will be held at the historic Martin Luther King International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Snag your 7:30 PM tickets and witness the special recognition of “HBCU alumni and supporters making innovative and leading-edge achievements in business, sports, philanthropy, media, music, technology, TV, film, politics, civil service, and fashion,” according to the press release.

This year, STARZ Power Book IV actor Isaac Keys will co-host the show, and guests can expect a performance from Motown Records recording artist Leon Thomas.

The HBCU Power Awards was founded by Morehouse graduate, Sundance film producer, and event producer Jash’d Kambui Belcher. The inaugural ceremony took place in 2017 and has since aimed to “serve as a platform to celebrate Black excellence and to highlight the importance of HBCUs in our communities,” Belcher said. “Our honorees embody the spirit of success and commitment to community that HBCUs have instilled in students for decades.”

At the soiree, honorees can pay homage to their alma maters by collecting this unique distinction, thanks to sponsors Ford, Amazon, Morehouse College, and Bank of America. The glowing group of honorees includes Andrew Young (Howard University), Pinky Cole (CEO, Slutty Vegan/Clark Atlanta), Charles King (CEO, MACRO/Howard University), Cynthia Bowman (SVP Chief Diversity Officer, Bank of America/Spelman College), Datari Turner (President, Foxxhole Productions), April Ryan (White House Correspondent, Morgan State University) and Henry Goodgame (VP, External and Alumni Relation, Morehouse College).

Additionally, the HBCU Power Awards platform continues to open the door to new and innovative fundraising at Morehouse College and provide a space to attract young students to HBCUs.

Early Bird ticket prices start at $15/$35 and are available at HBCUPower.com.

