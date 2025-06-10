Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Power Launches Summer Film Academy At Morehouse For Future Leaders And Storytellers The program will provide hands-on training and mentorship for high school boys.







HBCU Power has officially launched its Powerhouse Film Academy, which will take place this summer at Morehouse College.

Geared toward high school boys, the film academy will provide a two-week intensive program to strengthen their creative voices and leadership. The program will run from June 30 to July 14, growing its cohort in entrepreneurship, social impact, and storytelling.

Through the program, the selected participants will engage in sessions on film production, media literacy, financial education, and career readiness. It will encourage young attendees to hone their creative power and desire to tell stories from under-heard voices, while also fostering leadership skills before the young men begin their collegiate journeys.

“This isn’t just about teaching camera angles, this is about helping young Black men own their voice, craft

their message, and step into their power,” said Jash’d Belcher, executive producer and founder of HBCU

Power, in a press release. “At a time when representation is everything, we’re investing in the storytellers who will define the future.”

Students will learn from faculty across the Atlanta University Center, including Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. The opportunity also provides an experience for young Black men through its hands-on training of film equipment and mentorship. At the end of the program, the scholars will premiere their capstone short film to an audience that will include industry and community leaders.

The venture will follow HBCU Power’s own entry into the filmmaking sphere, with the acclaimed feature, To Live and Die and Live, executive produced by Belcher, enjoying a national theatrical run after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Powerhouse Academy hopes to inspire participants to create their own stories that empower others as much as they empower themselves.

In this venture, HBCU Power aims to further its mission of fostering creativity, education, and leadership among Black youth. As an organization dedicated to championing HBCUs and the diverse scholars within its broader community, HBCU Power’s Powerhouse Film Academy aims to provide a new platform for young storytellers to showcase their artistic integrity and skills.

Although the academy remains tuition-based, students who demonstrate financial need can still apply. Limited assistance is available through sponsored support. More information can be found on HBCU Power’s website.

