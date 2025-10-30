HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Television Academy To Continue HBCU Athletics Sports Broadcasting Grant; Films Due March 2 HBCU storytellers can tell the sports media world why "The World Is My Yard."







The Television Academy will continue its Coca-Cola Sports Broadcasting Grant to media creatives highlighting HBCU athletics.

The program is offering $40,000 in grants to student storytellers across HBCUs. The grant, facilitated by the Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), which organizes the Emmys.

Under the campaign “The World Is My Yard,” the grant will amplify the work of these future broadcasters as they document the athletes and sports programs at their esteemed institutions.

Finalists from six HBCUs took the stage at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May.

Hailing from institutions like Hampton, Florida A&M, and Alabama State University, the finalists focused their features on stories that represent the past, present, and future of athletics at their HBCUs. Southern University and A&M took home the top prize for their feature, The Hidden Sport on the famed “Hidden Jukebox” marching band.

Formerly known as the HBCU Sports Production Grant, the initiative has highlighted the creativity and excellence of emerging creatives at these schools. The grant typically awards one to three winners based on the number of submissions.

To qualify, undergraduate students at HBCUs must create a five-to-10-minute video on this year’s theme, “Excellence Beyond the Field: The Impact of Sports on HBCU Students, Campuses and Communities.” Students can center their narratives on key moments in their school’s sports history, the impact of a current athlete on campus life, or how sports shape their school’s community and culture.

The film itself can take on a documentary, creative, or journalistic style, so long as it speaks to the heart of its subjects. Participants must also include an accompanying essay that details their production and development process for the film.

Filmmakers have until March 2, 2026, to submit their films. The winners will be announced at the 2026 Emmy Awards, which will take place in New York City in May.

