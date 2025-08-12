HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tuskegee University Mourns Unexpected Loss Of Campus Leader And Student-Athlete Washington-Parker was a positive influence on campus as an athlete and student leader.







Tuskegee University is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The school announced the death of Macahri Washington-Parker, a junior at the HBCU. According to Tuskegee Athletics, the 20-year-old man studied mechanical engineering at the Alabama institution.

The Montgomery native died Aug. 10, but his cause of death remains undisclosed. Washington-Parker was a vibrant face on campus, serving as a New Student Orientation leader while playing shortstop on the Golden Tigers baseball team. His passion for service also extended to Greek life, as Washington-Parker was also a member of the school’s chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

As the school reels from his unexpected death, they remember Washington-Parker for his positivity and the relationships he had with his teammates, classmates, and community.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Macahri’s passing,” Tuskegee University President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Brown said. “We will come together to uplift his family and each other during this time. I encourage everyone to seek counseling as needed and lean on each other for support.”

Other faculty leaders expressed their condolences to Washington-Parker’s family and friends during this unfortunate time. Reginald Ruffin, Tuskegee University director of athletics, shared words recognizing the young man’s esteemed character.

“Macahri embodied what it means to be a Golden Tiger, hard-working, committed, and always willing to lead by example. His impact extended beyond the diamond into every space he entered on campus,” expressed Ruffin. “Our entire athletics family mourns this tremendous loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

In light of the loss, the university has also made counseling and pastoral services available to the community as it grieves. A 24/7 virtual counseling platform, Timely Care, is now available to students, faculty, and staff through a QR code. For those seeking in-person counseling, they can do so on campus, with the Dean of the Chapel also available for spiritual guidance and prayer.

Memorial arrangements are in the works, with further announcements regarding the services expected soon.

