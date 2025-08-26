Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman This HBCU Tech Founder Is Leading The Charge For AI-Powered Energy Eno Oduok also has another business, Naija Comm, to connect African creatives across the diaspora.







As a tech founder, Eno Oduok has a vision for energy management that makes her a trailblazer in the field.

A master’s student at Prairie View A&M, the future HBCU graduate aims to optimize energy through her startup, el powr, a management platform that utilizes AI. Studying business administration, her idea resulted in a third-place win at the HBCU Founders Initiative’s (HBCUFI) 2025 Better Futures Competition, as she explained its purpose for sustainability.

According to a news release obtained by AfroTech, el powr works as a “Fitbit for commercial buildings.” However, power will help commercial buildings and school systems reduce costs and lower carbon emissions through the use of AI.

Oduok says pitching her startup to HBCUFI feels “full circle.” She told the news outlet how the competition’s emphasis on amplifying the ideas within the HBCU community aligns with her brand’s values.

“HBCUFI is an organization that aligns with our values and our mission,” she stated. “It’s one of the few organizations worldwide that truly supports HBCU students, alumni, and founders. But most importantly, invests in them, funds, and fuels them. Being part of this competition felt very full circle for me.”

However, the trailblazer in tech also has her hands in media. Before el pwr, Oduok launched Naija Comm in 2020. The award-winning multimedia company connects and uplifts creatives across Nigeria and the African diaspora.

The venture spearheaded her business portfolio. However, it remains part of her mission to provide access for emerging change-makers and entrepreneurs in diverse industries. Her work even led to her recognition as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in 2022.

The tech founder added, “What began as an idea and a passion project in my sister’s room turned into this award-winning business venture and global community…I didn’t have a space like that growing up, so it’s cool to give that to other people — especially the next generation.”

For her business savviness and ambitions, she points to her Nigerian upbringing. Both her parents nurtured their professions as well as their own passion projects, inspiring Oduok to do the same.

“They were visual representations showing me that you can do both, you can be anything, and that your future is limitless,” she detailed.

She also thanks the opportunities and organizations that highlight her work, such as Alabama Techstars and Girls Into VC. Currently, el powr is gearing up for a massive tech takeover through Pharrell Williams’ “So Ambitious Pre-Accelerator Program.” While growing her concept, Oduok continues to spark change in tech, media, and, of course, the energy sector.

“I want people — especially young people, especially people that come from similar communities that I come from, whether they are a woman, they’re Black — to be like ‘If she could do that, imagine what I could do.’ That means everything to me.”

