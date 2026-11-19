photo credit: propel Money by Sidnee Michelle HBCU Students Secure $15K For App Helping Gen Z Build Financial Literacy Its features let users to identify borrowed funds in financial aid refunds, prioritize essential expenses, and practice investing with simulated money before risking actual savings.







Three University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students won $15,000 for developing a financial coaching app, ‘Brix,’ designed to help Gen Z students manage their money, according to the PROPEL Center.

David Adedeji, Nicholas Nettey, and Angel Yuzya secured the top prize at the inaugural Future of XYZ HBCU Innovation Challenge for Brix, a financial literacy platform targeting first-generation and first-year college students, according to the center.

The competition, held Nov. 2-3 during AfroTech week in Houston, attracted applications from more than 30 historically Black colleges and universities. Ten finalist teams representing nine HBCUs advanced to the final round, where students pitched their business concepts to industry professionals.

The winning app, Brix, helps students navigate financial decisions, including managing financial aid refunds, budgeting their first paychecks, and exploring investments.

Its features let users identify borrowed funds in financial aid refunds, prioritize essential expenses, and practice investing with simulated money before risking actual savings.

The student team’s research found that 66% of surveyed students had never purchased a stock, while 74% expressed interest in practicing investments with simulated funds.

The students credited the competition’s mentorship and professional development opportunities with helping refine their business concept.

“We are leaving with more than a $15,000 prize. We are leaving with new skills, valuable connections, and the belief that what we are building can make a real difference,” the team said in a statement.

Participants received three weeks of coaching from industry mentors with experience in business, engineering, and other disciplines. Apple, PROPEL’s founding partner, also hosted a networking breakfast connecting students with industry professionals.

The initiative is part of PROPEL’s efforts to expand access to technology, entrepreneurship, and professional development opportunities for HBCU students.

“HBCU students have never lacked talent. What they have too often lacked is access to the rooms, the resources, and the relationships where talent gets backed,” said Harriette K. Burrell, PROPEL Center’s president and chief strategy officer.

The competition follows PROPEL’s Future of Tech Innovation Challenge, which awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships and prizes earlier this year.

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