Image Attribution: Pexels.com royalty-free image #5466785, uploaded by user olia danilevich, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-calculator-beside-coins-and-notebook-5466785/ on April 8th, 2021. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ - image is licensed under the Pexels License Money by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Why Financial Literacy Still Isn’t Building Wealth Knowing Isn't Owning







Written By Brandon Jackson and Tevin Facey



Financial literacy has never been more available. Thirty states now guarantee a personal finance course before graduation, and money advice fills every feed. Yet, economic mobility has barely moved.



Since 2009, the FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Foundation has asked Americans the same five basic money questions. That year, 42% answered at least four correctly. In 2024, 32% did, even as 64% rated their own financial knowledge as high. We feel more informed but get less of it right. Only 63% of adults, the Federal Reserve reports, could cover a $400 emergency with cash or its equivalent.

We see the gap between knowing and doing every week with the owners we work with. Most people know to save, pay bills on time, and keep balances low. What they were never given is a system: a repeatable way to turn knowledge into ownership. Before we formed our company, having worked as city employees making six figures with full benefits, a pension, and retirement, you would think anybody in this position was living the American dream. What I realized was that it’s not about how glorified, stable, or dignified your career or job is. And it’s not about how much money you make. Rather, it’s about understanding money, finance, and how to actually build wealth. I soon discovered that, in a position where everyone seemed to be prime to be well off, most of my peers and bosses were always one paycheck away from being homeless.

Financial education teaches people to manage money. It rarely teaches them to build with it. Three shifts would change that.



Shift One: Credit is an Asset, Not a Report Card

Most of us learned credit defensively: avoid debt, protect the score, fix what went wrong, don’t use it. That keeps people safe. It doesn’t make them mobile.

Credit is infrastructure and leverage. A strong personal profile, and eventually a separate business credit file, lets an owner buy inventory before revenue arrives or seize an opportunity without draining savings. The question changes from “How do I raise my score?” to “What is my credit positioned to fund?”

For many owners, the business and the household are still one balance sheet. In the Federal Reserve’s latest Small Business Credit Survey, 69% of Black-owned firms turned to the owner’s personal funds to handle financial challenges, compared with 51% of white-owned firms. When a business has no credit identity of its own, every slow month lands at home.



The takeaway: know your personal file well enough to explain it, and give your business its own bank account, records and, in time, its own credit history. You can create cash flow.



Shift 2: Fundability Before Funding

Most people look for capital the moment they need it. Lenders decide long before that. They check whether the business is properly formed, whether its name, address, and records match everywhere, whether it banks separately and shows revenue, and whether the owner can explain the numbers. Few personal finance classes cover any of it. In the same Fed survey, 32% of Black-owned firms that applied were fully approved, versus 57% of white-owned firms. Among firms that didn’t apply, 32% of Black-owned businesses expected to be turned down, compared with 8% of white-owned.

Part of that gap is structural and deserves its own reckoning. Part is preparation: good ideas walking into the bank with unfinished files.

The takeaway: build your business the way a lender will read it. Structure, documentation, and separation are your application, written months in advance. Understand the banking system; study it like you studied in school for a test next week, or like you study some of your favorite TV shows that don’t bring you any income.

Shift 3: From Saving to Owning

Many of us were raised on one rule: save. Saving matters, but assets build wealth. The Fed’s newest Survey of Consumer Finances puts median net worth at $332,100 for white families and $36,800 for Black families, and much of that difference comes down to what families own. Homeownership stands at 74.5% for white households and 45.4% for Black households.

The lessons our parents often couldn’t pass down, because no one passed them on to them:

● How long-term investing compounds, and why time in the market matters more than timing it.

● How real estate can produce both income and equity.

● How life insurance protects what you build.

According to LIMRA (Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association), 48% of Black Americans are underinsured. Some families also use permanent, cash-value policies as part of a long-term plan, a choice with trade-offs worth weighing against term coverage with a licensed professional.



The takeaway: move part of every plan from money you keep to money that works. Learn one asset well before adding the next.

What has to change?

Researchers still debate how much classroom financial education changes behavior. An influential 2014 meta-analysis found its effects small and short-lived; newer, better-designed trials have found larger effects. Both point to the same lesson: knowledge works best when it arrives just in time, attached to a real decision.

That is the shift we’re calling for: less financial trivia, more financial systems. Teach people to structure a business, read their credit, prepare for capital and own assets, then give them a process they can repeat.

Mobility has never come from knowing the vocabulary. It comes from owning the outcome.



Brandon Jackson and Tevin Facey lead Millionaire Essentials LLC, a company that helps entrepreneurs build and scale businesses through structure, credit, capital, and systems and operations.

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