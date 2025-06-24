Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Week Foundation Awards Gala Brings Out A-List Ambassadors Anthony Anderson And Stephen A. Smith The Awards Gala announced the new Arts and Entertainment scholarship.







The HBCU Week Foundation brought out its A-List supporters for its sixth annual Awards Gala.

Stephen A. Smith and Anthony Anderson made their way to the Hotel DuPont in Delaware as ambassadors of the foundation’s mission to uplift HBCU scholars. The June 20 event celebrated the launch of HBCU Week’s Arts and Entertainment Scholarship Program.

The Awards Gala also bestowed Anderson with the Trailblazer Award. The Howard University alum has emerged as an Emmy-nominated actor and HBCU advocate, whose growing legacy extends to this ambassadorship for Black academia. Other honorees include media personality Loren Lorosa, granted the Rising Star Award, and talent manager Ebonie Ward, who received the Leadership Award. Smith also appeared at the event as a long-time supporter and advocate for the organization.

Together, the three honorees are part of the inaugural Arts and Entertainment Brand Ambassador Program for the scholarship. They were officially inducted at the elegant ceremony, while representing Black excellence and communal support in education.

“Our new ambassadors are cultural powerhouses who embody the vision, values, and voice of HBCU excellence,” said Ashley Christopher, CEO and Founder of the Foundation, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “With their platforms and passion, we will expand access to opportunities in arts and entertainment for future HBCU students across the country.”

Their work as ambassadors, also joined by 2021 Honoree Heather Lowrey, aims to increase enrollment and matriculation through HBCUs. Their work will ensure that these institutions continue to educate Black youth to become future leaders.

However, the festivities continued with another announcement benefiting Black students. HBCU Week Foundation also unveiled a partnership with the United States Tennis Association to launch the Althea Gibson Scholarship. Honoring the acclaimed tennis legend and HBCU alumna, the scholarship will support student-athletes as they champion their institutions and academic ambitions.

In a night filled with entertainment powerhouses and educational achievement, the HBCU Week Foundation Awards Gala continues to prove its work while amplifying the importance of HBCUs.

