HBCU Week NOW Launches Effort To Build Digital Collection Of Commencement Speeches







HBCU Week NOW is expanding its content to build a digital collection of HBCU commencement speeches and recruitment videos.

HBCU Week NOW announced the news May 15, encouraging HBCUS nationwide to help curate this digital archive. As an online platform with a mission toward celebrating the diverse culture and legacy of HBCUs, the new project will further these efforts by showcasing others’ recognition of this esteemed history.

Moreover, the initiative will introduce these powerful messages to newer audiences on YouTube. While many commencement and recruitment videos are only seen by those in attendance, this digital collection aims to highlight the importance of these moments for the HBCU community, and those interested in participating in it.

“Our platform spotlights the stories, experiences, history, and culture that make HBCUs vital to the future of education and leadership in America,” stated Travis E. Mitchell, founding executive of HBCU Week NOW, in a press release to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Through cinematically produced, compelling video storytelling, HBCU Week NOW is creating a vibrant and inclusive community that honors the power and depth of HBCU experiences. Recruitment and commencement are two important highlights on a student’s HBCU journey.”

Currently boasting over 11,000 subscribers, this addition of these timeless videos will not only help grow HBCU Week NOW, but also further its mission in uplifting HBCUs. Submitted commencement speeches will feature on the platform in full or through highlight reels.

From cultural icons to trailblazing industry leaders, these keynote speakers have shared messages of why HBCUs are integral to one’s past, present, and future. These inspiring speeches of hope and achievement will also encourage attendees while allowing alumni to reflect on the experiences that shaped their education. The recruitment videos will also provide a unique look at individual HBCUs as they display what makes each institution one of a kind.

The videos will also add to HBCU Week Now’s wide collection of long and short-form videos, live events, and multi-platform coverage. With tens of short films and hundreds of original content across its social media, the online visual hub continues to provide a robust snapshot of HBCU culture.

HBCUs with submissions for commencement and recruitment content can send to HBCU Week Now’s project manager, Christina Royster at christina.hbcuweeknow@mpt.org.

