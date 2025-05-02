Two HBCUs Receive Emmy Nominations For Films Depicting Campus Life

Students from two historically Black colleges received Emmy nominations for films that highlight different aspects of HBCU culture.

Southern University and Alabama A&M University received Emmy nominations for showcasing everything from their iconic marching bands to the intense passion and grit behind HBCU football rivalries, HBCU Game Day reported. Southern’s “Dream Team” — Verbon Muhammad Jr., Ashley Lovelace, Sydney Cuillier, Loren Sullivan, and Eric White — earned an Emmy nomination for The Hidden Sport, a documentary offering a powerful glimpse into the grit, passion, and discipline of the university’s legendary Human Jukebox Band.

“We wanted to shed light on the time, the effort, the dedication these musicians invest,” Cuillier said. “They practice just like athletes — that’s where the name ‘The Hidden Sport’ was born.”

The Emmy-nominated film was made in part through the Coca-Cola HBCU Grant, a $40,000 grant recognizing a student or students enrolled in an HBCU’s journalism or media production program with a focus on sports broadcasting. The Dream Team announced the documentary in April and teased its Summer 2025 release.

“What if the loudest part of the game was the most overlooked?” an Instagram post read. “The Hidden Sport — a story of rhythm, resilience, and redefining what it means to be an athlete.”

The documentary also honors the memory of late band member Caleb Wilson and Coach Sean Wallace, celebrating their enduring legacy at the university. After months of hard work, the students completed the project in March 2025. If they win, the team plans to establish a scholarship and donate proceeds to support the Human Jukebox Band.

Supporters left comments expressing their pride in the film, with some even suggesting that Southern University consider adding a film major to its program offerings.

“At this point, do we need a film studies major?” one person wrote.

“LETS GGGGGOOOOO!!!! Raising the bar per usual!” added someone else.

Alabama A&M University also scored an Emmy nomination for the 2024 video series A Bulldog Family. Nominated in the Branded Content – Short Form Content category, the scripted series spotlights the Magic City Classic, the most traditional HBCU football rivalry. Featuring five AAMU student actors, the campaign garnered over 1 million views and significantly enhanced the university’s presence on social media and throughout Alabama.

“This was about sharing our story and putting a spotlight on a tradition that defines our university,” said Aaron Thompson, Assistant VP of Marketing.

RELATED CONTENT: P