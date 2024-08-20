HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Benedict College’s First Female President Gets Contract Extension In Historic Appointment Artis will continue working on the college's B2 plan to take the South Carolina HBCU to new heights.







Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina, has extended the contract of its first female president, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. Artis will continue in the role through June 2031.

According to WLTX, Artis began her tenure in 2017. Her accolades include completing Benedict’s The B.E.S.T. five-year strategic plan within three years. Of her ongoing service to the college, Artis will remain a critical figure in its growth. Under her leadership, she hopes the current B2 plan will forge an even brighter future for the HBCU.

“The DNA of Benedict College is what makes all the difference. For more than 152 years, Benedict has served culturally, academically, financially, demographically, racially, and socially diverse people,” Artis wrote in the President’s letter.

“Our 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, B2: Focus on the F.U.T.U.R.E., is a bold vision that encourages our community to think beyond disciplines and differences: not as a set of things to do, but more of a reflection of who we are, and defining what we should be doing; –a document that states what we will do while being an example for other institutions to follow.”

The plan includes building a more inclusive campus, boosting student engagement, and ensuring its academic programs provide the necessary tools for students’ futures. Moreover, this plan intends to elevate campus facilities and resources.

The college, founded in 1870 by Bathsheba A. Benedict, will continue embarking on its new era while remaining true to its legacy as a woman-founded institution. The chairman of Benedict’s Board of Trustees also shared their pride in Artis’ leadership.

“We are exceptionally proud and fortunate to have such a strong leader guiding the College to higher heights and through the numerous challenges facing higher education institutions today,” said Chairman Charlie W. Johnson in a statement. “President Artis is keenly aware of the current issues students face, and she has demonstrated a deep commitment to providing students with formative learning experiences that prepare them to lead and succeed professionally and personally.”

With this contract extension, Artis hopes to fulfill her latest mission to advance Benedict College and its place among HBCUs.

