Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBA Player Dennis Smith Jr. Sponsors Upcoming HBCU Golf Tournament 'Fayetteville State has always been a safe space for me. I'm thrilled to support this event and continue my partnership with the athletics department,' said the basketball star.







Fayetteville State University has announced that the upcoming McDougal-Scurry Golf Tournament will be sponsored by Fayetteville-native and NBA player Dennis Smith, Jr., and the Two-Six Project.

The McDougal-Scurry Golf Tournament will take place on Sept. 6 at the Gates Four Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville. Funds raised for the tournament will go toward student-athlete scholarships as the event is anticipated to bring golf enthusiasts, local businesses, and community leaders together.

Dennis Smith, Jr. said in a written statement, “Fayetteville State has always been a safe space for me. I’m thrilled to support this event and continue my partnership with the athletics department. It’s important for me to continue to support my hometown and home HBCU to give other athletes a safe space!”

The tournament aims to start at 1 p.m. after accepting registrations at an 11:30 a.m. lunch. Foursomes will compete for the top three awards and course contests. An awards luncheon will follow, featuring door prizes.

Grant Bennett, founder and president of The Two-Six Project, said, “There is no better one than Fayetteville State. We grew up working out over here and playing our youth championship games here. Dennis still practices here. We definitely wanted to find a way to give back to home and do it in a way that supports the athletic program here that gives back to us in so many ways.”

Anyone interested in participating in the tournament can register online at fsubroncos.com/golf.

Fayetteville State University’s Director of Athletics Anthony Todd Bennett also announced that Dr. Rodney McCrowre has been brought on as the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) for the Department of Athletics.

“I am confident that Dr. McCrowre’s leadership in his new role will significantly benefit the Department of Athletics and contribute to the overall success and development of our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Anthony Todd Bennett stated.

