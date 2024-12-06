News by Mitti Hicks UnitedHealth CEO Killing Forces Healthcare Insurance Industry To Secure Its Company Leaders Health insurance companies in the United States are scrubbing photos of executive leadership







It will be harder to find the people running America’s healthcare companies. The healthcare industry is already changing its practices, mainly the information people can find online, following the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The company, which is the largest health insurance payer in the United States, has already scrubbed photos of its executive leadership team from its website, as Reuters points out, signaling a changing in the industry.

Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, is the second-largest health insurance payer in the country. The website has also removed pictures of the president, chief executive officer, and other senior leadership team members.

Centene, Aetna, and Cigna round the top five list of largest health insurance payers in the U.S. At the time of this report, David Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer of The Cigna Group, is the only picture BLACK ENTERPRISE could find on the website.

However, Robert D’Amico, founder of Sierra One Consulting, told Reuters the removal of the photos revealed, “These companies are hearing what experts like me have been saying about how easy it is to identify and then find their executives.”

Beyond removing the pictures of top executives, D’Amico expects companies to increase physical security as well.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, confirmed with NBC News that her husband had faced threats over the last few weeks.

“I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she said.

Despite the threats, Paulette added that he didn’t change his travel routine. Thompson was attending an investor conference in New York City when he was fatally attacked. Police say a masked gunman shot him several times outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Sixth Avenue in the heart of Manhattan.

“Speaking to other employees that traveled with him to New York, it doesn’t seem like he had a security detail,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. “He left the hotel by himself, was walking, didn’t seem like he had any issues at all.”

