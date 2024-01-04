The Health Equity In Transplantation Coalition Applauds CBC Chair For Urging HHS To Reverse Medicare Cuts

The Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition (HEiTC), launched in November by Rev. Al Sharpton and singer Al B. Sure, is applauding Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford (D-NV), according to a letter on Square Space.

Horsford penned a letter dated Dec. 22, urging the Biden administration to reverse Medicare cuts that will leave thousands of Black, Brown, and other transplant recipients without a life-saving blood test that non-invasively detects early signs of organ transplant rejection.

In the letter, which Horsford addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, he asks them to explain why the ruling was made, rescind it, and ensure there are no other cutbacks on non-invasive blood tests, which are able to catch a rejection months in advance.



“We share the Biden Administration’s commitment to closing racial disparities in our health system,” Horsford wrote. “All of us sit in government because we believe a better future is possible in which the children and grandchildren of our constituents have fair access to care. We know you share our mission of ensuring equitable care and appreciate your attention to this critically important matter.”

The cuts were announced on March 2, by a private contractor known as a “Medicare Administrative Contractor.” It tied Medicare coverage to an invasive, risky surgical biopsy, which has led to a large drop in the use of transplant blood tests due to cancellations, delays, or plain confusion as to whether Medicare coverage would still be provided.

HEiTC Executive Chairman Al B. Sure!, who received a life-saving liver transplant in the summer of 2022, said he was honored to see Horsford step up for organ transplant recipients.

“After a successful day of action on Capitol Hill last month, I and the entire Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition are humbled to see Chair Horsford make this call,” said Al B. Sure! “Tens of thousands of organ transplant recipients, a disproportionate share of which are Black and Brown, don’t know at this moment if the gift of life they received will fail them. All because a private contractor was allowed to peel back coverage on a life-saving test capable of catching a rejection before it happened. I want to thank Chair Horsford for being a constant champion of justice for Black and Brown Americans, especially in this moment when we need heroes in government like him.”

The HeiTC isn’t the only group concerned about the Medicare cuts. A group of 14 bipartisan former and current politicians have also urged an end to the Medicare cuts, including Reps. Anna Eschoo (D-CA) and Dr. Michael Burgess (R-TX), who wrote a follow-up letter pressing for more answers on why Medicare contractors rolled back coverage without public comment and through a billing article.

