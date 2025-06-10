News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Hells Angels Member Sentenced 21 Years To Life For Racially Charged Attack in California Troy Andrew Scholder, 44,, a longtime leader of the San Diego County Hells Angels chapter, was sentenced for his role in the attack.







A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang will serve a prison sentence of 21 years to life for stabbing a Black man in the chest during a racially motivated attack in 2023.

According to NBC San Diego, Troy Andrew Scholder, who the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office labeled a longtime leader of a San Diego County Hells Angels chapter, was sentenced for his role in the attack on the three Black men June 6, 2023. A jury convicted him of attempted murder, assault, and a hate crime allegation.

The victims, ages 19, 20, and 21, had been chased down by members of the gang after one of them had allegedly spoken to one of the gang members’ girlfriends. They chased the three Black men. One escaped. The other two were severely beaten by some gang members who used racial epithets while telling them that they didn’t belong in that neighborhood.

During the trial, Deputy District Attorney Miriam Heming said that while the two men were on the ground, Scholder pulled out at a knife and stabbed one in the chest. The knife fractured the victim’s sternum, pierced his lung, and severed an artery. The man almost died.

Heming said that the victims were “just walking down the street” in Ocean Beach before they were attacked. She said one of the witnesses observed they were “beaten within an inch of their lives.”

Scholder’s prison sentence was doubled because he was convicted years ago after pleading guilty to robbing a former Hells Angels member who was trying to leave the gang.

Hemming also said that Scholder, 44, had white supremacist tattoos and had used racial slurs previously. One of those incidents led to him being convicted of a misdemeanor in 2003, which included a hate crime allegation. He got into a fight with a Black who asked him to stop smoking a cigarette next to him.

