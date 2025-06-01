Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Newly Pardoned Todd Chrisley Exposes White Privilege In Prison, Vows To Fight Racial Injustice In U.S. Incarceration System The reality show star argued in a press conference that the prison system disadvantages Black men.







In his first press conference after his release from federal prison after he was pardoned by Donald Trump, Todd Chrisley insinuated that he received preferential treatment at the Pensacola Federal Prison Camp because he is a white man in America and vowed to continue to expose the injustices of the American prison system.

“I have met some wonderful men. I have listened to some horrific stories about things that have gone on in our system,” Chrisley said at the press conference on May 30. “I will continue to fight for all of the guys that I dealt with and that I was blessed to be with at FPC Pensacola. I will continue to expose the injustices that go on there and throughout the Bureau of Prisons.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the star of “Chrisley Knows Best,” claimed that to his knowledge, the injustices he saw were based on race.

“Being in the prison system, anyone that says that it’s a fair shake — it’s not,” he said. “Because I dealt with young African-American males in the prison that I was in that were not treated the same. They were denied programming. They were denied access to certain things. I was not denied that, but we know why I wasn’t denied that. And so I think that that is a much bigger picture that we all as a society as a whole need to look at: that we are one.”

Savannah, Chrisley’s daughter, who sought a presidential pardon on behalf of her parents, said at the press conference that the family is going to join her father’s newfound crusade and that they will be in Washington, D.C., to argue on behalf of those who are treated unjustly within the walls of American prisons.

“We’re gonna be in D.C., and Mom and Dad are now along for the ride, because we’re not leaving those men and women behind,” she said. “There’s too much work that needs to be done. There’s too much reform that needs to be done.”

Although Chrisley also maintained his own innocence, as he has before he was sentenced alongside his wife, Julie, to a combined 19 years in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, he said that his conviction is emblematic of the problems entrenched in the justice system.

“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” Chrisley stated. “It could be you. It could be any of you. And somewhere in this room, someone has had a family member who has been affected by this system. I understand the shame that’s around it, but I refuse to feed into that because shame is like a cancer that just spreads, and I have no shame.”

A jury convicted TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of financial fraud and tax evasion. They were cheating and stealing to buy luxury cars and clothes.



Then their daughter campaigned for Trump.



This pardon is a get-out-of-jail-free card for the rich & famous who cozy up to Trump. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 28, 2025

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pointed out on X that Chrisley’s pardon follows a familiar pattern in the Trump era—where individuals with personal or political ties to the former president or his allies often receive favorable treatment. She noted that Chrisley’s daughter previously campaigned for Trump.

“A jury convicted TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of financial fraud and tax evasion. They were cheating and stealing to buy luxury cars and clothes. Then their daughter campaigned for Trump. This pardon is a get-out-of-jail-free card for the rich & famous who cozy up to Trump,” Warren wrote.

