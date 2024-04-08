by Stacy Jackson Hennessy Unveils ‘Made For More’ Campaign With Teyana Taylor, Damson Idris The actors embody the multifaceted nature of the Hennessy brand as they channel their style and charm while mixing cocktail staples.









Hennessy has launched its new “Made for More” campaign starring American entertainment mogul Teyana Taylor and breakthrough British Nigerian actor Damson Idris.

Exploring how any drink or occasion can be elevated by adding Hennessy, the centerpiece of the campaign is a series of five offbeat mixing films and five cocktail recipes that showcase Hennessy’s mixability and introduce a fresh, lighter, and brighter visual identity for the brand.

Featuring Taylor and Idris in the project expands the brand’s tradition of collaborating with cultural icons who embody its multifaceted nature, a press release revealed.

“I’m super excited to embark upon this journey with my favorite Cognac, Hennessy,” said Taylor, who seamlessly channels her style and presence while mixing cocktails in the campaign. “Destination: fresh, bright, and invigorating, like any good cocktail should be.” Idris, who shows off his charm and humor stated, “When I think of Hennessy, I think of my three older brothers, I think of amazing memories. The visuals are stylish, the films are fun, it’s magic. It’s cinema.”

In partnership with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, the five films, directed by Andreas Nilsson, feature celebrities putting Hennessy twists on cocktail staples like the margarita, mojito, and highball. “Together, we’ve created immersive worlds that seamlessly blend culture with the essence of Hennessy. It’s a collaboration that visually captivates and resonates deeply with the spirit of this next era. I’m truly honored to have brought this vision to life. It is one of my favorite collaborations yet,” said renowned photographer Micaiah Carter, who also contributed to the campaign, capturing iconic visuals that reintroduce the brand.

“Our new ‘Made for More’ campaign is bringing to life this notion of 1+1=3, showcasing the unlimited possibilities and introducing another side of the brand with beauty, fun, and open-mindedness,” Julie Nollet, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hennessy, explained. “It shakes up the brand perceptions and builds on its legacy for a new generation.”

Ahead of its April 8 launch date, the new Hennessy campaign appeared during the Dreamville Festival, curated by J. Cole and his team, on April 6 and 7.