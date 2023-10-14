Black-Owned Whiskey Company Uncle Nearest Launches A Cognac Brand

Black-owned whiskey brand Uncle Nearest is expanding its product line to Cognac.

The company announced its acquisition of Domaine Saint Martin. Located in the French town of Cognac, the esteemed estate traces its lineage back 350 years and was once owned by the Martell family, makers of Martell Cognac.

This Uncle Nearest latest venture will be led by company president Adrian Parker, Brielle Caruso, the chief marketing officer as well Chauncey Hamlett, CEO of The Formulation Group, who will spearhead innovation. Parker credits Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest founder and CEO, for the company’s groundbreaking expansion.

“Under Fawn’s guidance and innovative approach, the Uncle Nearest team has created a playbook for independent spirits that has never before been seen,” Parker said in a press release.

The company plans to use the grapes from its vineyards to produce a line of Cognacs that will be released in upcoming years. The company has also announced that it will be making improvements to vineyards and the distillery. Fawn Weaver, spoke about the company’s expansion.

“The Uncle Nearest brand thrives on its profound story of love, honor, respect, and heritage. Our mission in Cognac echoes this essence,” she said.



Weaver went on to discuss the company’s unique approach to launching the new Cognac brand.

“Our brand strategy pivots from the norm. We are unveiling a short film first at several film festivals, then launching the brand.”

The company has not released the name of the new cognac but plans to announce it to the public in 2024.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays homage to the world’s first-known Black distiller, Nearest Green. The brand has held the consecutive title for the most awarded Bourbon and American Whiskey from 2019 to 2022. Uncle Nearest has over 900 awards since its launch in 2017. Located in Shelbyville Tenn, 432-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn, is now the seventh most visited distillery in the world.

