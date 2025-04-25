News by Kandiss Edwards Taraji P. Henson, Usher, And Dr. Cornel West Are Metro Atlanta’s 2025 Commencement Speakers Taraji P. Henson, Usher And Cornel West represents the greatest talents in Black Hollywood, Entertainment and academia, respectively.







Taraji P. Henson, Dr. Cornel West, and Usher will each deliver commencement addresses at three prominent Metro Atlanta colleges this May.

Known for her powerful performances in film and television, including her leading role in Hidden Figures, Henson will speak to the graduating class of Spelman College on May 18. Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women, has a long tradition of fostering leadership and academic excellence among Black women. Henson’s career achievements and her outspoken advocacy for mental health awareness through her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation make her a compelling voice for the graduating class. Spelman College will also bestow an honorary doctorate in fine arts upon Henson, recognizing her significant contributions to the arts and her inspiring journey.

Dr. Cornell West, a distinguished intellectual public philosopher and social critic, will address the graduating students of Morehouse College on May 18. Morehouse College, a historically black college for men, boasts a legacy of producing influential leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. West, a former professor at Harvard University, Princeton University, and most recently Union Theological Seminary, is renowned for his insightful analyses on race, democracy, justice, and spirituality. His recent independent candidacy for president in the 2024 election, as well as his previous run in 2020 with the Green Party, have kept him a prominent voice in contemporary political discourse. [Insert Source Link about Dr. West’s Presidential Campaigns]. During the commencement ceremony, Morehouse College will also confer an honorary doctorate upon Dr. West, welcoming him into their esteemed brotherhood.

Usher, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and dancer, will deliver the commencement address at Emory University on May 12. The Climax singer’s remarkable career in the music industry, his global influence, and his philanthropic work through his New Look Foundation make him an impactful speaker for the diverse student body at Emory.

These three commencement ceremonies promise to be significant events celebrating the achievements of the graduating students and featuring inspiring words from leaders in the arts, academia, and entertainment.

