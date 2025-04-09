Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Usher Makes It Plain And Refuses To Feed Cherry To Underage Fan: ‘Did You Say 16?!’ Usher goes viral after refusing to feed a young fan a cherry at his London concert.







Usher is known for seductively feeding cherries to female fans during his concerts—but he makes sure that anyone receiving one from his hand is of legal age.

A new viral video showed the “Yeah!” singer declining to feed a cherry to a young woman at his London show after he thought he heard her say she was 16 years old.

“How old did you say you were?” Usher asked the fan, who responded.

“Did you say 16?!” he followed up, sounding surprised.

Before she could clear up the mix-up, Usher had already begun to walk away. He returned once she clarified that she was 19, not 16. Still, to be safe, Usher handed the cherry to her friend to feed her instead.

Those who watched the exchange applauded Usher’s decision, recognizing that if he had unknowingly fed a cherry to someone underage, the backlash would have been swift and severe.

“Bros taking no chances 😂,” one person wrote.

“I’m glad he kept moving. 19 is too young,” added someone else.

Usher has turned cherry feeding into a signature moment during his live shows. Known for serenading women in the audience—sometimes sparking drama with their partners back home—he later elevated the experience by playfully feeding fans cherries in a flirtatious and theatrical fashion.

Keke Palmer was the talk of the town in 2023 after she was serenaded at his Las Vegas residency. Footage of the moment went viral after Palmer’s ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, sparked backlash for criticizing her dress at the concert.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Jackson wrote, referring to their son, Leo.

In 2024, Usher appeared on Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast and reflected on the viral moment.

“I don’t want to take any responsibility for breaking everybody’s home up, but that wasn’t the purpose and point,” he said. “It was for you to have a good time with your girls. Come out there and just enjoy… You looked fabulous, by the way. And if you didn’t wear what you wore, I wouldn’t have seen you. You was fabulous, amazing. I was like, ‘Oooh, Keke, come here, girl.’”

