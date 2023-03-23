Her App Has Recirculated $10M into Black-Owned Businesses, Now She’s Expanding to Ten More Countries

Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of Official Black Wall Street (OBWS), an innovative marketplace app that is now the fastest growing platform for finding and supporting Black-owned businesses in the United States. All in all, Mandy says that her app has already recirculated about $10 million in sales and business services back into Black-owned businesses. Now, she is focused on expanding her services to ten other countries including Canada, South Africa, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Since its launch, the OBWS app became a powerful tool for promoting economic growth and equity in Black and brown communities. By providing a platform for local and national Black-owned businesses to reach a wider audience, the OBWS app is helping to level the playing field and create new opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Black-owned businesses and help them grow,” says Mandy. “Our app makes it easy for people to find and support Black-owned businesses in their local community and beyond. It’s important that we support these businesses and help to build a more equitable future for all.”

The OBWS app has received several prestigious awards and video features from brands like Google, Mastercard, PayPal and more. And now the app is expanding to 10 countries around the world to enable more people to easily find and support Black-owned businesses no matter where they are on the planet.

“We’re excited to bring our platform to even more people around the world,” Mandy adds. “By expanding to new countries, we can help to promote economic growth and equity in even more communities.”

The OBWS app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. To learn more about the app and/or to find or list Black-owned businesses in your area, visit OBWS.com

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com