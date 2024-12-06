Master P’s Son, Hercy Miller Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Refrigerators From College Campus

Three college basketball players from Southern Utah University have been arrested for allegedly stealing refrigerators. One of the suspects is the son of Percy Miller, known to the world as Master P.

According to ABC 4, Hercy Miller, along with Brock Felder and Peter Dadson Jr., was arrested after being accused of stealing two refrigerators reportedly worth $1,500 each. They were each charged with one count of theft, valued from $1,500 to $4,999. The students were arrested the day before Thanksgiving after allegedly taking the items from a loading dock on campus. The incident purportedly took place on Nov. 11.

The athletes were seen on security footage taking the refrigerators from the loading dock, according to court documents. They were taken from the campus bookstore as they allegedly loaded them into two vehicles. They and the vehicles used were identified using SUU directories.

Campus police were notified about the theft on Nov. 22. The three men were arrested on Nov. 27 and released the next day.

One of the refrigerators was discovered at the apartment where two of the suspects lived. The other one was located inside the garage of the third suspect’s home. When questioned, the suspects stated that they took the items after seeing the refrigerators sitting on the loading dock for “almost a month and assumed that they were being disposed of.” Another suspect assumed that the refrigerators were being thrown out.

TMZ reported that their coach explained that the incident was “a huge misunderstanding” and is confident that it will be resolved quickly. He stated that “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”

The school has had no issues with the three students and they are still playing for the team in light of the arrest. Miller, Felder, and Dadson all played in the latest victory when SUU beat Park University Gilbert earlier this week, 90-55.

