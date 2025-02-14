Politics by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Here’s A Breakdown Of The Real Impact Of Trumponomics Under Trump, the national debt surged as a result of revenue shortfalls from tax cuts.







Trump’s economic policies, including tax cuts, deregulation, and trade tariffs, significantly affected different sectors of the economy. While some businesses benefited from tax breaks, others suffered from increased import costs due to tariffs. The national debt surged as a result of revenue shortfalls from tax cuts. The long-term impact includes widening income inequality and financial instability.

Beyond these core issues, uncertainty generated by inconsistent policies and erratic decision-making undermined business confidence. The so-called “Gulf of America” concept, which alienated global allies, further harmed trade relations. U.S. brands faced backlash and reduced demand in Canada, Mexico, and worldwide due to deteriorating diplomatic relations. Additionally, the dismantling of institutions like USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) weakened international development efforts and consumer protections, leading to further economic instability and loss of public trust.

Fact-Checking Trump’s Economic Claims

Throughout his presidency, Trump frequently claimed that his policies resulted in the greatest economy in history. However, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve indicate that pre-existing trends in job growth and stock market performance continued rather than improved significantly. Additionally, GDP growth under Trump did not exceed that of previous administrations.

The Business of Trumpism

Trumpism is not just a political ideology but a financial ecosystem. The Trump brand capitalized on political influence through real estate, media ventures, and political fundraising. The launch of businesses like Truth Social and strategic monetization of political campaigns through PACs highlight the blending of business and politics. Many Trump-affiliated businesses have faced scrutiny over their financial practices, including conflicts of interest and legal challenges.

The Economic Legacy of Trump

Trump’s first term left a lasting economic impact marked by soaring national debt, weakened global trade alliances, and increased wealth inequality. His administration’s tax cuts disproportionately benefited the wealthy while failing to generate sustained economic growth. Trade wars with China and other nations disrupted supply chains, harming American manufacturers and farmers. The rolling back of financial regulations increased systemic risk, leading to instability in several sectors.

The economic fallout from his administration’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated financial hardships, with historic levels of job losses and a delayed recovery compared to other advanced economies. The closure of key consumer protection agencies and the weakening of regulatory oversight exposed middle- and lower-income Americans to greater financial risks. Overall, Trump’s economic policies prioritized short-term stock market gains over long-term economic stability, leaving a fragile and debt-laden economy for future administrations to address.

Trump vs. Biden: Economic Comparison

Comparing key economic indicators under Trump and Joe Biden provides critical insights into their economic policies.

GDP Growth: Trump averaged 1.6% annually, with a steep decline due to COVID-19. Biden averaged around 2.3%.

Unemployment Rate: Trump saw unemployment fall to 3.5% before COVID-19 mismanagement spiked it to 14.7%. Biden reduced it from 6.3% to around 3.9%.

Inflation: Trump’s saw an average inflation rate during his first term of 1.8%, while Biden experienced higher inflation at 3.5%, driven by supply chain disruptions and monetary policy procedures required to prevent the economy from falling into recession following COVID.

National Debt: Trump’s tax cuts added $7.8 trillion to the national debt. Biden’s policies continued deficit spending but at a much lower scale.

