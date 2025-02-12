News by Keka Araújo Trump’s Reckless Renaming Of Landmarks Reflects Broader Failures And Unchecked White Male Privilege White men, who overwhelmingly benefit from the privilege Trump seeks to preserve, must confront the consequences of their support.







The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” isn’t just another performative stunt by President Donald Trump—it’s a glaring symbol of his ineptitude as a leader and the broader failure of white men to hold their so-called savior accountable. This executive order, like many of Trump’s actions, reflects a leader who prioritizes ego and nationalist theatrics over meaningful governance, leaving a trail of chaos that others must clean up.

As absurd as the name change sounds, the ramifications are far-reaching. Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf—alongside reverting Denali to Mount McKinley—highlights his administration’s dangerous penchant for prioritizing personal and partisan preferences over historical and cultural respect. These moves weren’t about governance or policy; they were about rewriting history to fit a narrow, outdated vision of America, one rooted in white male supremacy and exclusion.

A President’s Legacy of Narcissism

Trump’s first term as president was marked by decisions that often bordered on the absurd, but the renaming of landmarks shows how he weaponized trivialities to distract from larger failures. Declaring the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” is a deliberate erasure of the region’s historical and cultural significance, especially given its ties to Mexico and other nations. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s quip about renaming the United States “Mexican America” was a sharp reminder of Trump’s lack of foresight.

Sheinbaum’s comment underscores the global disdain for Trump’s leadership. The decision to rename the Gulf unilaterally flouts international norms, where geographic features are named in consultation with neighboring nations. It exemplifies Trump’s inability to grasp the complexity of diplomacy, reducing nuanced matters to playground-level antics.

White Men and Their Savior Complex

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this episode is not Trump himself but the enablers—primarily white men—who continue to shield him from accountability. Despite a presidency marked by scandals, impeachments, and countless policy blunders, Trump retains an unyielding base of support. Why? Because his brand of chaos is rooted in a mythology that white men have clung to for centuries: the idea of an unshakable, all-knowing patriarch who will restore their version of America.

But Trump isn’t their savior—he’s their reckoning. His actions reflect the worst impulses of unchecked privilege: rewriting history to suit personal narratives, disregarding dissenting voices, and punishing those who refuse to comply. His attack on the press during the renaming debacle, particularly his treatment of the Associated Press (AP), is a chilling reminder of how fragile democracy becomes when truth is under siege.

The White House barring AP journalists from an event for refusing to adopt the “Gulf of America” name wasn’t just an attack on one news outlet; it was an attack on press freedom. It reveals a dangerous precedent where dissent is punished, and propaganda is rewarded.

The Press as a Check on Power

The AP’s refusal to align its editorial standards with Trump’s decree is a crucial act of resistance in an era where truth itself is contested. As AP Executive Editor Julie Pace noted, the organization informs billions daily with factual, nonpartisan journalism. By standing firm against Trump’s demand, the AP reaffirmed the essential role of the press in holding power accountable.

However, the backlash against Trump’s attacks on journalism can’t end with news organizations. The public—and especially white men, who overwhelmingly supported Trump—must reckon with their role in enabling this behavior.

Denali and the Politics of Renaming

Trump’s decision to revert Denali to Mount McKinley is yet another example of his disregard for cultural respect and historical accuracy. Denali, long recognized by Alaskans and Indigenous communities, reflects a rich history that predates McKinley’s presidency. By prioritizing McKinley—a president whose expansionist policies often marginalized nonwhite populations—Trump reinforced a narrative of white superiority while erasing Indigenous voices.

Trump’s rhetoric around McKinley’s “territorial gains” also speaks volumes about his understanding of leadership. By equating conquest with greatness, Trump revealed his archaic worldview, one that glorifies domination over cooperation.

A Call for Accountability

The renaming fiasco is a microcosm of Trump’s broader failures: impulsive decisions, a lack of consultation, and a deep disconnect from the people he claims to serve. But the burden of accountability doesn’t rest solely on Trump’s shoulders.

White men, who overwhelmingly benefit from the privilege Trump seeks to preserve, must confront the consequences of their support. It’s not enough to laugh off these decisions as Trump being Trump. The Gulf of America is more than a name—it’s a symbol of how far the nation has strayed from truth, equity, and respect for history.

This reckoning is long overdue. As America faces unprecedented challenges—from climate change to racial inequality—leaders must rise to the occasion with vision and empathy. Trump’s antics only serve as distractions, and his enablers perpetuate the cycles of dysfunction.

Moving Forward

The Gulf of Mexico will remain the Gulf of Mexico in the hearts of many, just as Denali remains Denali to those who honor its true history. But the scars left by Trump’s decisions are real, and they demand action.

As Americans, we must reject the whitewashed narratives that Trump and his supporters peddle. We must demand leaders who respect history, value truth, and govern with integrity. And we must hold ourselves accountable for the ways we enable the dysfunction that Trump embodies.

The Gulf of America may exist on maps, but it will never replace the Gulf of Mexico. Likewise, Trump’s version of America—a land of renaming, erasing, and oppressing—will never define the nation’s true legacy. It’s time to reclaim that legacy and ensure it reflects the diversity, resilience, and truth that make America great.

RELATED CONTENT: Google Maps Is Going ‘Gulf Of America’ Following Trump’s Executive Order