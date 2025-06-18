News by Sharelle B. McNair How The Senate’s Plan For Massive Medicaid Cuts Will Hinder The African American Community The Congressional Budget Office says changes to the program would result in the number of uninsured Americans increasing to 7.8 million by 2034.







The U.S Senate Finance Committee, led by Republicans, revealed the proposal for President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” including massive cuts to Medicaid and tax provisions, CNN reports.

The committee is one of several racing to get their versions released in an effort for the House and Senate to work out a final deal so it can reach Trump’s desk by July 4. With sudden cuts to Medicaid, this may be one of the most crucial votes to hit the Senate floor.

Provisions would impose a limit on the number of states to increase provider taxes on specific healthcare providers. With hospitals being in question, the percentage would drop to 3.5% by 2031 from the current 6% limit. But it would only apply to the 40 states and Washington, D.C., that expanded Medicaid to underprivileged adults in low-income communities.

For states that failed to expand the program, primarily GOP-led states, a cap would be placed on increasing the rate of their current provider taxes.

Conservatives argued that the states would use the taxes in hopes of receiving additional federal Medicaid funds. Minority members of the committee—all Democrats—feel the deal would hinder hospitals, especially those in rural areas and persons of color in underprivileged communities.

Medicaid cuts have been an ongoing battle, with communities of color facing major disadvantages.

According to data from the Economic Policy Institute, Black and Hispanic individuals are more likely to lean on Medicaid for health coverage. However, in 2023, people of the same demographic under the age of 65 had the lowest rate of uninsured individuals, at 9.7% and 17.9%. The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, made sure that Medicaid was expanded and helped the uninsured rate for Black and Hispanic people drop by more than 10% between 2010 and 2023.

Outside of Medicaid cuts, some new additions are not sitting well with recipients and members of Congress. The new bill implements work requirements in the program for the first time. Provisions would require parents with children aged 15 and older to work, volunteer, be enrolled in school, or participate in job training for a minimum of 80 hours per month to maintain their Medicaid benefits.

Advocates for disabled employees are concerned that such provisions will limit employment opportunities, putting the disabled at risk of losing their benefits. While conservative lawmakers argue that the new rule will crack down on fraud, according to CBS News, even those who have exemptions under the law could risk a loss due to increased or more stringent paperwork mandates.

Outside of work requirements, the Congressional Budget Office said changes to the program could lead to more people losing their coverage, resulting in an increase in the number of uninsured Americans to 7.8 million by 2034.

