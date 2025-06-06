June 6, 2025
Beyond the NFL: Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson Lead HBCUs To Lincoln Financial Field
Vick will be coaching Norfolk State University, and Jackson is coaching Delaware State University
Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will host a match between two former players, now college football head coaches, and their respective teams in October.
The Eagles announced that Michael Vick, now head coach at Norfolk State University, and DeSean Jackson, who is leading Delaware State University, will face each other October 30. Both men are embarking on their first year as college head coaches at their respective Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
In November 2024, Vick announced that he had been hired as the football head coach at Norfolk State. Within a week of Vick’s announcement, Jackson was brought in to lead the Delaware State team.
“We are thrilled to host two of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 30,” said Frank Gumienny, Chief Operating Officer, Philadelphia Eagles, in a written statement. “Led by first-year head coaches and all-time Eagles greats, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are blazing new trails in their respective careers that we are all so incredibly proud of. Lincoln Financial Field is excited to serve as the host venue for this highly anticipated HBCU matchup. We look forward to shining a much-deserved spotlight on the Delaware State and Norfolk State football programs.”
There will be events surrounding the much-anticipated games that should benefit students from both universities. There will be extensive resources available to students, including career readiness, work-based learning opportunities, and networking opportunities. Students will have opportunities to interact with both former Eagles players.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage,” Vick said. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”
“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures. I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk,” Jackson said.
“A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at the Linc, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country.”
Tickets for the contest will be available for sale June 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
