Beyond the NFL: Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson Lead HBCUs To Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will host a match between two former players, now college football head coaches, and their respective teams in October.

The Eagles announced that Michael Vick, now head coach at Norfolk State University, and DeSean Jackson, who is leading Delaware State University, will face each other October 30. Both men are embarking on their first year as college head coaches at their respective Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In November 2024, Vick announced that he had been hired as the football head coach at Norfolk State. Within a week of Vick’s announcement, Jackson was brought in to lead the Delaware State team.