Herschel Walker Strikes Heisman Pose While Graduating From University of Georgia 42 Years Later, 'It's Never Too Late'







Herschel Walker made sure to cut up at his college graduation, which came 42 years after he last attended the University of Georgia.

The NFL star hit the Heisman pose while walking across the stage with his bachelor’s degree in housing management and policy one year after he re-enrolled at the school, AJC reports. The convocation ceremony was special for Walker as it followed his commitment to graduate college despite how long it had been since he left.

He shared how proud his mother was that he decided to return to the University of Georgia to obtain his degree four decades after he left school to pursue a career in the NFL.

“A few weeks ago, she said, ‘I’m so glad you went back to get your degree. You promised me when you left that you were going to get your degree, and I’m so glad you went back to get it,” Walker told Georgia Creative, as cited by 13WMAZ.

His passion for education being an “equalizer” motivated him to return to his alma mater. Walker attended the University of Georgia from 1980 to 1982 and played as a running back for the Bulldogs where he won a Heisman trophy, a national championship, and set rushing records still in the school’s record book today.

“I believe education is an equalizer, and I preached it, and I said, ‘I need to go back and get my degree,'” Walker told the school.

After leaving college early, Walker played in the NFL from 1986 to 1997, earning two Pro Bowl selections and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 1987 and 1988. In 2021, he ran as a Republican for a Senate seat in Georgia but was unsuccessful.

During his campaign, Walker gained the endorsement of then-President Donald Trump, with whom he formed a lasting friendship. In return, Walker appeared at Trump’s rally in Macon just days before the 2024 presidential election.

Now, after obtaining his college degree, Walker is living proof that it’s never too late to finish what you started.

“I think it’s important to have a degree right now because you can play this sport, make a lot of money, but that doesn’t mean you’re gonna have sustainability,” Walker said. “So this degree meant a lot to me right now, making (my mom) proud of me, but also letting all the kids know it’s never too late. Continue to work hard, try and get that degree.”

